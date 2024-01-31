It has taken me a long time to get here, and I have left many angry and/or critical posts in the past, but I am finally sold on Vivaldi. Basically, I was waiting for Vivaldi to give us multiple tab rows. For some reason, that seems to be difficult for them. Most recently, I set up the Workspaces feature, which I thought was okay but not perfect. Just recently, however, I started to set up Bookmarks. I used to have great Bookmarks in FireFox (which I had to abandon because they turned it into nagware), but I have found that the Bookmarks feature in Vivaldi is even simpler and easier to work with, so much so that I may not need Workspaces at all. In any event, I am so impressed with Vivaldi now that I have decided to start contributing money. I will not be sending them a fortune, but suddenly it has become very important to me that Vivaldi not disappear because it wasn't being supported. However, I still want multiple tab rows!

To all the people that I harangued in my various threads, I apologize.