@mib2berlin

This is what the download bar is:



As far as I can tell and read, the last update in Brave (and Chromium) completely got rid of any option to reenable this. I do not want the button like in your screenshot.

@Pesala

I figured that part out, and maybe the panel toolbar is not bad; is it possible to move it to the bottom of the page somehow? And do you know of an option to auto-clear completed download when I close the toolbar (I know there is a button for it somewhat, but having it being auto would be a lot nicer)?

Also, one question more in relation to downloading: is it possible to when downloading a file go straight to the Windows Explorer Save As option instead of having to see this pop-up?



Thanks again for the help