Hello (hopefully posting this in the correct place),
I just have a question: I am/was using Brave, and with the new updates, the download bar that popped up on the bottom of the page when you downloaded something was removed, and it was replaced with a (very annoying) download button on the top right.
I have played around in Vivaldi some, but I could not replicate something like this. The status bar on the bottom and the bar on the left side of the screen did not fit my needs. I just want a download bar on the bottom that Chromium browsers had. is this possible with Vivaldi?
mib2berlin
@barbar12
Hi, what do you meant with download bar on the bottom.
This is Brave:
Chrome looks the same.
You can move this to the bottom in Vivaldi.
Pesala Ambassador
@barbar12 One can put the downloads popup on the Status Bar or at the bottom of the Panel Toolbar. The Status Bar can be shown/hidden with a shortcut, but if it is not visible, the download popup will not open with a shortcut.
@mib2berlin
This is what the download bar is:
As far as I can tell and read, the last update in Brave (and Chromium) completely got rid of any option to reenable this. I do not want the button like in your screenshot.
@Pesala
I figured that part out, and maybe the panel toolbar is not bad; is it possible to move it to the bottom of the page somehow? And do you know of an option to auto-clear completed download when I close the toolbar (I know there is a button for it somewhat, but having it being auto would be a lot nicer)?
Also, one question more in relation to downloading: is it possible to when downloading a file go straight to the Windows Explorer Save As option instead of having to see this pop-up?
Thanks again for the help