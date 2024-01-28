Dark mode on web sites
-
This is not about the general theming of Vivaldi.
I'd like to know how to set the default web site appearance to dark (if provided by the site).
I'm on linux fedora with Gnome desktop on several machines. The system appearance is set to dark. On one device available sites are displayed in dark mode on another machine they are not though ... I don't find any settings within Vivaldi to do so. Any hints?
-
@fruin, three methodes
1 - Using the Dark Mode in flags
Open Experiments page writing in the Adressbar
vivaldi://flags
and search Dark mode
In the Pulldown Menu select "Enabled with selective inversion of non-image elements"
Restart Vivaldi. Now all webpages are in Dark mode, also in the web panel and Menus.
2 - Using the Invert filter in the Page actions menu (<>, by default in the Task bar)
3 - Using the Dark Reader extension
-
barbudo2005
My recommendation is that you use the best solution of all: Number 3.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93525/catch-up-to-the-latest-fixes-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3222-3/57
-
Thanks for your replies. I know about these options but it's not quite what I meant. I maybe didn't explain it correctly.
If a page provides a dark mode of its own (usually something like
'@media (prefers-color-scheme: dark)' in the css), then I want to have it applied.
I don't like forcing dark mode for everything by simply inverting the colors. That often looks awful.
The point is that on one of my machines this works, on the other it doesn't. The settings are the same for Vivaldi but also for the system.
-
@fruin, dark mode by flags or by Dark Reader only invert if the page isn`t yet in dark mode, Dark Reader also permits to whitelist pages. The invert filter in Vivaldi page actions is manual.
-
-
barbudo2005
@fruin Said:
I don't like forcing dark mode for everything by simply inverting the colors.
Dark reader not invert colors. You define the colors of background and text:
Dark Mode in flags use inversion:
-
Thanks for your help!
-
Well, Dark mode flags use inversion, but also only in pages with clear mode, the difference is, that flags mode isn't customizable Like the colors in Dark Reader. Eg. I use Dark design in this Forum. this isn't changed with flags. In both there are few pages where it don't work well, in Dark Rader in this case you can white list the page, in flags you can mostly fix it with the filters in the Page actions, on the other hand, flags mode works also intern in menus and web panels and even in the Chrome Store and other Google sites, where extensions don't work. You see, there isn't any perfect solucion
PS. For easier access to flags and Serviceworkers, I've put them on the Web Panel.
-
@Catweazle Said:
You see, there isn't any perfect solucion.
From your comment and my experience, it seems to me that Dark Reader has no problem at all while the flags does.
I would not want to find myself in a trial where you were the prosecutor. Hahahaha
-
@barbudo2005, I have found so many websites that I had to whitelist in Dark Reader as those that did not work well in flags mode. The difference is that in Dark Reader I have the possibility of whitelisting these pages and in flags I cannot, there I can only try to fix it with the page filters.
But on the other hand, I cannot influence the menus and apps in the Web Panel with Dark Reader or another similar extension, this is only possible with flags. There isn`t any solution (at the moment) to do both.
-
@Catweazle Said:
I have found so many websites that I had to whitelist in Dark Reader….
Please tell me the webpages where Dark Reader not work well.
I cannot influence the menus and apps in the Web Panel with Dark Reader…
This is not a problem of Dark Reader: It was working perfectly before the Dev Team decided "due to security issues" not to work in the Web Panels.
And of course I prefer to have the webpages in the color I want, and not have them in panels, than use the flags which is a second rate solution in terms of results.
-
@barbudo2005, with almost thousend pages i visit dayly, don't ask me in which it works and in which no (12.000 this month).
Using generrally black as background color, it's not so important to be capable to change it to other color, but I like that the menus in Vivald those from the extensions and the apps in the Webpanel, even intern pages are in dark mode and that the Chrome store among others don't flash me with a bright white UI which I hate.
Well, everyone has their preferences and for me flags work in an 95% as I wish..