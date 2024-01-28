Well, Dark mode flags use inversion, but also only in pages with clear mode, the difference is, that flags mode isn't customizable Like the colors in Dark Reader. Eg. I use Dark design in this Forum. this isn't changed with flags. In both there are few pages where it don't work well, in Dark Rader in this case you can white list the page, in flags you can mostly fix it with the filters in the Page actions, on the other hand, flags mode works also intern in menus and web panels and even in the Chrome Store and other Google sites, where extensions don't work. You see, there isn't any perfect solucion

PS. For easier access to flags and Serviceworkers, I've put them on the Web Panel.