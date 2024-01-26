[Edit: [solved for me: see] link text by opening the Web Data file (which was in Vivaldi\User Data\Default) in a text editor, and searching for part of the pw, and deleting it and saving the file with Vivaldi closes, which finally works, thank God]

I inadvertently entered a password into the form field (not the password field) on a site and cannot delete it so that it no longer shows up when I click in the autofill field.

Selecting what is in the autofill field and pressing Delete or Backspace does not delete the ps from Vivaldi, since it still shows up.

I have been to https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/32288/how-to-remove-specific-autofill-value/44?lang=en-US&page=3 and see that ctrl, shift + delete worked for some, or Fn, Shift + Back space (for laptops, but I have a desktop), but ctrl, shift + delete invokes the Task manager window in Windows.

Suggested combos with ctrl or shift + delete, or + backspace do not work either

I can turn off autofill in vivaldi://settings/privacy/ but the password is still saved somewhere (and I have searched!) because if I turn autofill back on then the pw still shows up when I click in the autofill field.

Neither does turning off Show Autofill predictions and Undo Autofill in vivaldi://flags/#show-autofill-type-predictions fix the issue.

If I knew what the password was written as in the Vivaldi folder then I could maybe find and delete it. It is not listed in Saved passwords in vivaldi://settings/privacy.

I am running Vivaldi (ver. 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit) under OS: Windows 11 22H2). I have no extensions on the installation of Vivaldi esxcept for Session Buddy. Thanks in advance for the help, and I thank God (at 71) I can even use such tools as this browser, for good.