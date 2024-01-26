How to remove specific autofill value (2018 proffered solutions not working for me).
[Edit: [solved for me: see] link text by opening the Web Data file (which was in Vivaldi\User Data\Default) in a text editor, and searching for part of the pw, and deleting it and saving the file with Vivaldi closes, which finally works, thank God]
I inadvertently entered a password into the form field (not the password field) on a site and cannot delete it so that it no longer shows up when I click in the autofill field.
Selecting what is in the autofill field and pressing Delete or Backspace does not delete the ps from Vivaldi, since it still shows up.
I have been to https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/32288/how-to-remove-specific-autofill-value/44?lang=en-US&page=3 and see that ctrl, shift + delete worked for some, or Fn, Shift + Back space (for laptops, but I have a desktop), but ctrl, shift + delete invokes the Task manager window in Windows.
Suggested combos with ctrl or shift + delete, or + backspace do not work either
I can turn off autofill in vivaldi://settings/privacy/ but the password is still saved somewhere (and I have searched!) because if I turn autofill back on then the pw still shows up when I click in the autofill field.
Neither does turning off Show Autofill predictions and Undo Autofill in vivaldi://flags/#show-autofill-type-predictions fix the issue.
If I knew what the password was written as in the Vivaldi folder then I could maybe find and delete it. It is not listed in Saved passwords in vivaldi://settings/privacy.
I am running Vivaldi (ver. 6.5.3206.57 (Stable channel) (64-bit) under OS: Windows 11 22H2). I have no extensions on the installation of Vivaldi esxcept for Session Buddy. Thanks in advance for the help, and I thank God (at 71) I can even use such tools as this browser, for good.
DoctorG Ambassador
Cursor ↓ in form field, select the one to delete from dropdown, Shift+Del to delete - works for me.
Shift+Deletestill works fine.
The challenge is that Autofill won't try to fill the value unless the "name" of the field is the same. In many cases you'll have to go back to the original site.
There is no other easy way to explicitly delete Autofill entries, other than selecting "Form Autofill Data" in the Delete Browsing Data dialog, which will delete all Autofill data.
Hi,
Check here https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/398475
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
DoctorG Ambassador
Yes, @Zalex108 editing profile's database file
Web Datawith SQLite Browser is an other option.
Nope. Tried it many times. Does not work in the banking site at issue. Sorry.
I am going back to the original site, and Shift and Delete does not delete it from still appearing when I click in the autofill field, Sorry, but thanks for the Delete Browsing Data option.
Now that looks promising. Thanks.
Good to know. I plan to try https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/398475 first.
Then it's not Autofill, it's a saved password.
Click Manage Passwords:
This will open the Chromium password manager at:
chrome://password-manager/passwords
Or go to Vivaldi's Settings > Privacy & Security > Passwords and delete from there.
No, it is not in password field, but the Autofill.
And as said, I have gone to Settings > Privacy & Security > Passwords and it is not listed there, since it was never saved as a pw.
@Saved2Serve OK but then Shift+Del should work just fine
@Zalex108
I installed it, yet searching every folder of Vivaldi finds no .SQLite (either case) or within any. And while I see Autofill folders in
Vivaldi\User Data yet that is not seen as a sqlite by the program.
-
@Saved2Serve There is no .sqlite file. The file is called
Web Data- just like that.
It is located in your profile folder which you can find in Help > About.
Also, you should be aware the file is locked by the browser if running, so needs to be closed first.
I still think Shift+Delete should work myself.
-
But as said, it simply does not. Shift+Del and it is gone, yet PW still remains as autofill option when you click in the User ID field.
I found Web Data before in Vivaldi\User Data\Default, however, SQLiteStudio does not recognize it as a SQLite file and thus cannot open it.
HOWEVER, I opened Web Data in a text editor and within all the unreadable data, I found the pw I was looking for and deleted it. Now we know that this is possible, thank God,
Thanks to all who helped, may it do so for others, but I am sorry for taking up your time.
Good it's fixed
On the other side,
Just tested and SQLIteStudio opens the WebData, but, if Vivaldi is open, it will show an error.
Maybe that is what you've seen.
WebData + SQLiteStudio
No: I navigated to WebFolder but nothing was recognized as a file it would open. Of course, I am not familiar with SQLIteStudio.