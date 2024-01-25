Move extensions and others?
Three questions really.
Can you move extensions? If how, and why do I have to ask how to do it?
How do you hide the search bar? If I can search in the address bar it just takes up space.
Is there a download bar? I hid the side bar and bottom bar, because they drive me crazy. So if there a download status bar? Like Chrome use to have?
Thanks
@twisted8000, my extensions are in the adress bar, you can substitute the searchbar with an icon in the settings (I've done it and moved it to the Web Panel)
(Having a Searchbar permits to use a default Search engine in the Adress Bar and specific ones in the Search Bar at the same time)
The download panel is in the Web Panel
Anyway, you can drag (Ctrl+Drag) the Icons where you want, this way I've all icons from the Task Bar in the Adress Bar and hidden the Task Bar
@Pathduck Thanks this kind of worked. The only one I had issue was 3. For the life of me I can't figure that out. I did set it up to just notify me when downloads are done. That kind of works. I just like the bar at the bottom a little better, but I can't figure that out by the url you sent. Under what section is it?
Thanks for your help.
@twisted8000 said in Move extensions and others?:
I just like the bar at the bottom a little better, but I can't figure that out by the url you sent. Under what section is it?
There is no "bar" there's a Download Popup and a Download Panel as the docs say.
I prefer the panel and it opens with
Ctrl+Shift+Dsince I also have the panel toggle hidden. I have turned off the automatic showing of downloads. If I download something I have no need to have it pushed in my face. I download and check the status in the panel if needed.
@Pathduck Cool I can live with no bar on the bottom. It's just a little easier to access old download that way.
Thanks
@twisted8000 said in Move extensions and others?:
It's just a little easier to access old download that way.
Have to disagree there. The download panel is way better for that.
Besides, why does anyone need to "access old downloads" - they will be on your file system wherever you downloaded them (usually in the appropriately named "Downloads" folder)
twisted8000
@Pathduck Mainly sometimes I'm lazy and just want to click the bar with it.
Small issue I see with downloads is sometimes when you click on a link it will notify me, but the download is nowhere to be found. Example uel:
https://www.crx4chrome.com/crx/99873/
I like that theme. When I try to download by clicking Download Crx File from Crx4Chrome. Notification pops up, yet download isn't on my computer. I can right click and seve as and that will work. Not click the like which is kind of odd.
Also theme won't load. I get invalid header. Opera also did that too. Yet it loads in Chrome.
@twisted8000 You really should not use such CRX download sites. Unless you really want your system to get malware and steal your data.
In fact, even linking to a CRX download site would be reason for a spam ban if you ask me, but I'll let it slide...
Also theme won't load. I get invalid header
Chrome themes only work in Chrome, naturally.
Also CRX is a special format for Chromium browsers. They will simply refuse to download such files if they are not correct. So don't do that.
Has nothing to do with Vivaldi.
@Pathduck Hehe with someone would make a CRX converter to other. Main thing I don't like the dark theme is that it's not dark enough. Mine is more grey.
@twisted8000 Again, Chrome themes only work in Chrome for obvious reasons.
Read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/browser-themes/
Vivaldi gives you way more power how your browser looks.
https://themes.vivaldi.net/categories/dark
Any of these dark enough for you? No? Then edit your own.
@Pathduck Got it to work. I just selected new theme and changed the accent and background colors. Only odd thing is the accent does the background not the current tab of at least the tab bar. Where is that color at the selected tab?
Kind of got it, but it would be cool to just have the tab be highlighted. If you select accent from page, it will change the whole upper part like the bookmark bar and ever thing else. It would be nice if it just changed the color of the tab. Not the whole shabang. Thanks for your help.
Now I do got it. From this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/69676/customise-active-tab-color/4
From there go here vivaldi://experiments/ and check css. After that go into settings>appearance and you'll see the folder to select your css file. After that I got it to work. Thanks.
@twisted8000 Don't really need CSS but you do you
@Pathduck Yep I hated having the whole top change colors. Also I couldn't get it to just one color that way. Every time I went to a different site it would change, but it's being told to do that. CSS way makes it where just to tab changes.
@twisted8000 Same theme:
https://themes.vivaldi.net/themes/wOkJy8kvmdL
Yep I hated having the whole top change colors. Also I couldn't get it to just one color that way. Every time I went to a different site it would change, but it's being told to do that.
These things are controlled by the theme settings.
Accent from Page
Accent on Window
Turn those off.
@Pathduck Yep when both were off then it didn't highlight anything.
One last question for this. Can you move the back/forward buttons more to the right in any way? I'm use to them being further over to the right. I'm guessing they're like that because I got rid of the other buttons.
twisted8000
@twisted8000 Eerr I meant my other right. So left would be the correct direction.