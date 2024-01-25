@twisted8000, my extensions are in the adress bar, you can substitute the searchbar with an icon in the settings (I've done it and moved it to the Web Panel)

(Having a Searchbar permits to use a default Search engine in the Adress Bar and specific ones in the Search Bar at the same time)

The download panel is in the Web Panel

Anyway, you can drag (Ctrl+Drag) the Icons where you want, this way I've all icons from the Task Bar in the Adress Bar and hidden the Task Bar