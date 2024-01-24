Not sure if this is the right category or if this belongs into desktop feature request. But I'd like to see the added/restored functionality of loading Vivaldi with some flags enabled from the .desktop file.

The reason: Chrome/Chromium is about to add support for VA-API (on Wayland). This will only be possible when certain flags are enabled. It remains to be seen if they will be added to the flags page. Right now, VA-API support needs to be enabled with flags not available there. And even though ChromeOS is to be converted to a more default Linux using a default Chrome on Linux browser (Lacros) and thus Chrome on Linux will become more of a priority, it remains to be seen when this will become a default.

Right now, you can start any Chromium browser from bash with flags added (e.g. /usr/bin/vivaldi --enable-features=VaapiVideoDecodeLinuxGL). But when you put that into its .desktop file, they will just be ignored. I also tried to write a bash script to open the browser with those flags (actually on Chrome, but my guess is Vivaldi will behave the same) but they are still being ignored. While I have no clue how the browsers do that, it's not really helpful. I think it used to be possible to do so, but that feature was stripped (or made impossible). And having to start a browser from bash yourself is a bit cumbersome. So it would be great if a solution for that could be found.