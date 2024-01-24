Small Chromium bump – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3250.4
-
We have a quick follow up snapshot today, just to get you the latest security fixes from the Chromium team.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
First!
-
Crashes during startup - every time!
Win10x64
-
@helsten2: Umm… Ok and it was not before I presume?
-
@Ruarí Starts during startup - every time!
Win10x64
-
@ruarí: No. Yesterdays version worked fine. Any easy way to re-install that one - keeping all data?
-
Do you have a crashlog?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@helsten2 Puh, no crash on Windows 11 23H2
Seems i had much luck
-
@DoctorG I know, this is infuriating - nothing for me to troubleshoot
-
@helsten2: Go to the previous snapshot and download via the link
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@pathduck: I see we had a soprano and one internal report the same. I think it is related to the VB-103131 issue or the fix for it. I will pull autoupdates for now until I know more.
-
@Ruarí said in Small Chromium bump – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3250.4:
I will pull autoupdates for now until I know more.
That explains why "Check for update" failed - had to download and install. No crash (Win 11/64 bit)
-
-
@ruarí: There is a .dmp file created every time, yes
-
@ruarí: Already did. But it won't install since there is a newer version already installed
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@helsten2 Uninstall but do not agree to deleting your settings/profile if you are a windows user (since the uninstall asks this).
Then just install again and you should be fine.
P.S. Always good to backup settings/profile in any case. Just ask if you do not know where to find them. It will depend on install method and platform, so include that on your reply.
-
@helsten2: I was thinking of getting you to provide one directly but it does not matter now. One of the devs hit the bug themselves and they are already looking at it, so no more information is needed.
-
@ruarí: Thanks! Worked fine!
-
@helsten2 Good to hear it. There will probably be another snapshot soon once we have a fix for this anyway.
-
I guess I'll wait next snappy then.
Thanks for promptly disabling autoupdates.