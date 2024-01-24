I remember when Microsoft required Edge to use Bing Chat that, "Vivaldi masquerades as Microsoft Edge when visiting Bing." (Vivaldi bypasses restrictions to access Bing Chat. Improves Workspaces.)

I figured it was just user agent, but now am wondering if perhaps Bing Chat was not available in all regions? So the Vivaldi team took it into their own hands to put us in a different region? Or if it does that to prevent tracking by Microsoft, although, I'm pretty sure Microsoft would know where we were no matter what.

Anyway back to the topic question. I was looking at my sign-in activity from my Microsoft Account and it shows I am in Dublin, Ireland. I went to a website that informs me of my public IP address and it shows my home country. I decided to ask Bing AI (or whatever it is called nowadays) what my IP address is and it says I am in Virginia, United States.

I did search online for VPN and Vivaldi but all I can find is Vivaldi team scuffing at people wanting Vivaldi to implement a free VPN (understandable) and VPNs, proxies and privacy blog post. I cannot find any other information on a VPN or any other masking techniques?

I do have Block Trackers and Ads selected under Privacy and Security and was wondering if that is the reason why this is happening? Although Google knows where I am and so do other services I use and it seems to be exclusively Microsoft websites (Bing related?). All other browsers on all other machines regardless of OS shows me as being in my country, in Microsoft websites and would like to know how I can have that be the same on Vivaldi?

I have no add-ons/extensions, VPNs (browser or otherwise), proxy, etc.

Thanks for any insight someone can provide, I really appreciate it!

Edit: Changed title from "Does Vivaldi mask our ip address for certain websites? i.e. Microsoft/Bing"