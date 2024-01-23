Dns private
Automatic dns delete it. Need age restriction to block to complete remove harm in video , quickly remove all websites,kindly ,. Automatic dns is struck ,play over ,play over same thing always , kindly need your help please. Fix all best server in android system to TracFone company , kindly they hate me as that details own kindly support need please need your ,seem safe active went out dead, kindly see android feature ,safe search blurred vision on ,I just want it be safe active kindly see get on signal SME speak thought words. Kindly your in android help please
@Aezik2a You need a DNS which blocks "bad" web addresses?
Yes ,see safe search seem off , fix safe search signal this have profanity don't have all concrete as much destroy app ,apk. See have half all see all this , kindly there chance minutes as. Fix dns private see automatic ,put off dns ,see kindly , kindly answers ,this website all need safe active. Safe search on app ,apk all have be safe search off , suppose block explicit language, kindly you do this
Very my apologies, kindly what add, seem say yes, don't forget Answers, needs assistance you help as helper
Pesala Ambassador
@Aezik2a What is your native language? Your posts are hard to understand. We have a number of local forums where you can use your native language.
No don't need native language. Yes fix bad website,yes said early
@Aezik2a No warranty by me if that helps you!
Open in Vivaldi address field this address:
chrome://settings/security
Section Use Secure DNS
In dropdown select With Customised
as address
https://family.cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query
Source: https://developers.cloudflare.com/1.1.1.1/setup/#1111-for-families
I guess, the best way to set DNS over HTTPS in your router/modem.
The all malware/nud/bad content will be filtered.
The all malware / nud/ bad content will be filtered , remove. Kindly assistance thank DNS clean song version please add ,all have video add please
@Aezik2a Vivaldi can not filter song texts for bad content.
And as i know, your wanted predefined content filter for non-adult content will not be added by Vivaldi developers.
Yes need only help please
@Aezik2a Please describe what is missing for you.
Clean version,Coppa reinstall need end entitled. To see kept DNS ,need your ok please,yes please
@Aezik2a COPPA rules (for child protection) are not implemented in Vivialdi browser.
I can not help.
Implement not said that. Add if handles combine
Such Parental Control will not be added in near future to Vivaldi browser.
You should configure your Internet Access Point's router to enable parental filters for the PCs of your children.
Only android smartphone
With questions