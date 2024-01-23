last edited by DoctorG

@Aezik2a No warranty by me if that helps you!

Open in Vivaldi address field this address: chrome://settings/security

Section Use Secure DNS

In dropdown select With Customised

as address

https://family.cloudflare-dns.com/dns-query

Source: https://developers.cloudflare.com/1.1.1.1/setup/#1111-for-families

I guess, the best way to set DNS over HTTPS in your router/modem.

The all malware/nud/bad content will be filtered.