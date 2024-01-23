Mail Search improvements – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3249.4
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot provides updates to mail searching and filters and a bunch of other fixes and improvements.
david.fyfe
[Crash] On websites with leave confirmation dialogue: further fix (VB-68886)
This was particularly annoying for me. Thanks.
RiveDroite Ambassador
This is exciting!
So I had this previously on one windows vivaldi snapshot installation:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/93297/vivaldi-6-5-rc-2-vivaldi-desktop-browser-snapshot-3206-38-39/47?_=1706018531848
Now and in a different windows vivaldi installation I have with this snapshot the following:
Clicking the Review button (the ineligible one) crashes vivaldi on the spot. The popup appears every time I start vivaldi.
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@durtro: We are looking at it. Logged internally as VB-103131
[Settings] Browser freezes when trying to see showed cookies (VB-101773)
Thanks for that fix
I spent a lot of time trying to manually create a cookie file with 10,000 cookies using Sqlite
insertstatements
Apparently, some users don't block 3rd-party cookies and have actually several thousand cookies, it's very confusing... poor people. But at least now their browser won't crash
@Ruarí Ok. Thx for the heads up. I have Crash Reporting enabled so if a report was generated it should have been sent.
9th lot of fixes
pedrosilva
Lost my custom menu, is it normal doctor?
-
[Address bar] Search suggestions are displayed twice (VB-103165)
thanks, working fine now
Vivaldi's january 2024 hit: Tuesday…
Thot Translator
@pedrosilva said:
Lost my custom menu, is it normal doctor?
Don’t know. Had to reconfigure it new. Now it’s working again. The old, now reconfigured keyboardshortcuts was also kind of stuck.
solidsnake Ambassador
@durtro: Same here.
kewl, lot of fixes
Dont forget about blank speed dial on Linux and disabled delete button when clicking on notifications for Emails.
DoctorG Ambassador
@saudiqbal said in Mail Search improvements – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3249.4:
Dont forget about blank speed dial on Linux
This was not fixed in current Snapshot?
-
Nope, I am still seeing blank speed dials.
DoctorG Ambassador
@saudiqbal I fear, you need to reload all by context menu. After this alle thumbs should stay.