Hi!

I have shortcuts to open Vivaldi browser by command line.

With bash, for example :

vivaldi https://forum.vivaldi.net

It launches Vivaldi if it's not open, and open the forum https://forum.vivaldi.net

What I want to achieve it's opening Vivaldi and go to the tab of the url, or open the url if there's no tab with this url.

Do you know if it's possible ?