How to open a tab by command line?
-
Hi!
I have shortcuts to open Vivaldi browser by command line.
With bash, for example :
vivaldi https://forum.vivaldi.net
It launches Vivaldi if it's not open, and open the forum https://forum.vivaldi.net
What I want to achieve it's opening Vivaldi and go to the tab of the url, or open the url if there's no tab with this url.
Do you know if it's possible ?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ManUtopiK said in How to open a tab by command line?:
Do you know if it's possible ?
As i think: No.
URLs by command line parameter are always opened in new tab.
-
@DoctorG
I suspected as much. Thanks for your quick reply!
I'll find a way to that with xdotools in a bash script...