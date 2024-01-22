Upload Images From Android
Using a desktop browser I can easily add images to forum posts by draging them from the file manager and droping them onto the forum's text field.
However on Android droping images doesn't seem to work. Using split screen mode I can drag them from the file manager but droping them on the web form has no affect in any of the Android browser's I've tried (Vivaldi, Chrome and Firefox). It seems Android browsers don't accept dragged input.
Would it be possible to add an <input type="file"> element or equivalent to the web form for uploading images. That would create a button that would open a file picker to choose an image to upload.
@yeswap The file picker method for uploading images that is on desktop is also present on mobile.
There are 2 image buttons on the editor toolbar (you need to scroll it to the side to see them). The left one will add the markdown for an image from another source, while the right one will upload one from your device to the forum to host.
Just uploaded this one from mobile:
That works, thanks.