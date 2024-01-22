Using a desktop browser I can easily add images to forum posts by draging them from the file manager and droping them onto the forum's text field.

However on Android droping images doesn't seem to work. Using split screen mode I can drag them from the file manager but droping them on the web form has no affect in any of the Android browser's I've tried (Vivaldi, Chrome and Firefox). It seems Android browsers don't accept dragged input.

Would it be possible to add an <input type="file"> element or equivalent to the web form for uploading images. That would create a button that would open a file picker to choose an image to upload.