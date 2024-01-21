Creating @vivaldi.net email account
Sorry for the stupid question . . . once I have a Vivaldi account, do I automatically have a Vivaldi email account using the username of my Vivaldi account? I've been trying to set up Mail in Vivaldi using the Vivaldi username address and have been unsuccessful. Two-factor authentication enabled, which confuses me all the more as to what Vivaldi wants for adding that account.
@jhilber Access or ability to send mail might require some time
What do you mean that it "might require some time"? I've had my Vivaldi account for . . . forgot how long.
@jhilber
Hi, reputation, Vivaldi change the mail verify system from SMS to reputation.
Many user don't want to publish there phone number.
Please check this article for more information.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/
Welcome to the forum, mib
@jhilber said in Creating @vivaldi.net email account:
forgot how long
Then it should work. But try if webmail works for you to be sure.
@jhilber
Hm, 22 days is long, some user report 14-21 days, depends on there activity, using sync and so forth.
It seems you can login to the Vivaldi web client?
Thank you Hadden89. I've not tried logging in directly to the web client (mail.vivaldi.net I presume). It sounds like the answer to my first question about an automatic email address with an account signup is "yes." So the next step is to wait for my account to be cleared so I can activate it.
@jhilber
By the way, if you are using a separate email client, i.e. not the web interface to access your mail, don't forget to create an application password after enabling 2FA.
I've had a Vivaldi account for months. I'm probably doing something wrong in the signup process. I'll read the news article you linked. Hmmm . . . just got a message about "reputation" explaining why I had to wait longer for this message to post. So "reputation" has to do with some trust level a user has on record with Vivaldi. That's what you referred to in the above post.
@jhilber Exactly. The only way for us to discover if the account is fully enabled is to send an email from the webmail and then try to setup in the mail client.
Ok. Found "Error messages explained" when I tried to log into webmail directly. My access is not allowed. That explains a lot. In response to far4, I have created the 6 digit password after enabling 2-factor authentication.
@jhilber
No, the password for the email application is a separate password that is automatically generated by the Vivaldi website. You will find this feature in your profile settings. It will probably happen when you have full access to your mail. It looks just like with google mail, where you also have to create a separate password for all extraneous mail clients.
I don't know if you have to do that for the client built into the Vivaldi browser on the desktop - may be. But for mail clients on android, you do.
ps The 6-digit numeric code is called pin-code, it has nothing to do with the mail itself. This is the 2nd step during authentication, the 1st step is entering login and password.
I assume that the pin-code must be the six digits in red, because six more digits follow after a hyphen in grey. Thanks to you all--Hadden, MID, and Far4--for your patience with a newbie. Understanding the reputation system makes sense of all my head knocking I've been doing of late trying to get mail set up!
@mib2berlin hi. I get my webmail in less than one week. maybe i'm lucky.haha
@jhilber for me he came less than one week.. when i tried to enter.. a box directs me to set my webmail.. he came suddenly. surprising and making fun. be patient.. try using all services.. synchronization, active in the forum and social. also create a blog. follow other users. that's what I did at that time.
even I have another account that has an active webmail too. my first account is suh4rji. then the next day I decided to make username suharji according to my real name.. for me email is an identity card so from that I want a username with my real name.. when i entered the suharji account.. a box directs me to set webmail. I tried on suh4rji account.. the same thing happened.. haha i was surprised and very happy.. because I was waiting for him.. my life is not separated from the browser.. I prefer to access all services or social media without applications.. and I am very happy to use vivaldi.. therefore I want vivaldi email.. just tell stories..haha forgive me
No, you have the mail account enabled because of telling funny stories sometimes.
haha :v
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@jhilber, sorry to say, but just creating an account and waiting won't grant you access to Vivaldi Webmail. You'll need to actively use the account too.
Things you can do:
- Sync your browser data.
- Participate in Forum discussions.
- Post and engage with others on Vivaldi Social.
- Write on your Blog.
- Share you custom browser Themes.
@jane-n Thanks Jane. Understood. I also have learned that I need to read the links/leads sent by Vivaldi, which explained all this and would have saved everyone the trouble of replying to my confusion! Best . . .