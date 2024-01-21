@jhilber

No, the password for the email application is a separate password that is automatically generated by the Vivaldi website. You will find this feature in your profile settings. It will probably happen when you have full access to your mail. It looks just like with google mail, where you also have to create a separate password for all extraneous mail clients.

I don't know if you have to do that for the client built into the Vivaldi browser on the desktop - may be. But for mail clients on android, you do.

ps The 6-digit numeric code is called pin-code, it has nothing to do with the mail itself. This is the 2nd step during authentication, the 1st step is entering login and password.