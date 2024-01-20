Solved Tab thumbnail "single key shortcuts are currently disabled"
-
Was wanting to choose a number from keypad as shortcut and got this message:
"single key shortcuts are currently disabled"
If this is a Vivaldi option, how can it be enabled?
If it is a Windows 11 one, is there a way to change it too?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@danielson Settings, Keyboard:Enable Keyboard Shortcuts
Single Key Shortcuts
-
-
@Pesala - wonderful!!
Thanks a bunch!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@danielson Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
-
-
-
Preview tabs on taskbar feature (unique?) in Firefox on Windows is one that is often used on my behalf.
Having generally not more than 5-8 tabs open at a time, makes this practically clickless effort most pleasant.
Now, i know Vivaldi tabs can be set to the bottom, but it's just not the same as what Firefox does.
Prefer tabs on top.
So, this almost one click effort shortcut with Vivaldi is the next best thing (imo).