It was fine on before Vivaldi 4.0 update (Chromium v91), after update there been many issues with video playback on browser.

Latest Vivaldi Android (2) minor update fixes biggest problem overall, and now most videos show actually video itself (before it was only audio at most)

But another issues are still unsolved, choppy video playback compared to Vivaldi 3.9 (Chromium v90), and wrongly scaled up videos (part of videos missing on screen). Already reported remaining issues, but will see if we get any closer to solved case...

Meanwhile using non chrome / chromium based browser (Firefox Fenix based one), also webview based browsers seem work normally, so it is very likely just problem on Chrome / Chromium base.

Also noticed most who been using Xiaomi + MIUI (like myself) have these problems and been reporting on Vivaldi side + Chrome side.