Unsolved Is mobile data used if YouTube website plays video with the screen turned off?
Is mobile data downloaded when a YouTube video is played with the screen turned off (sound only) using YouTube website?
I mean if the smartphone screen is turned off, only sound data is downloaded or sound + video + others?
Hi,
AFAIK is downloaded as well, no mater the screen ON/OFF.
You can use YMusic.io for that.
