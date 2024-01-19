ad blocker & support for vivaldi
-
just a little doubt about my settings. I want to support Vivaldi. what I actually have to do for the ad blocker that I marked.? give it a check or not.?
-
Just read it as "Support Vivaldi" ... then you decide whether to check (yes) or not (no).
-
@TbGbe in my opinion, giving a checklist means blocking ads..
I tried it on one of the sites.
then if I give checklis to support vivaldi.. means I also blocked it / didn't allow it
correction please
-
@suharji If you have checked, you support Vivaldi.
The Blocklist is in realty a Allowlist, little bit confusing
-
@suharji, it means that ads from sites which sponsor Vivaldi are not get blocked if you mark it. You'll see ads, eg in Ecosia, if you use it. Trackers still get blocked.
-
These Vivaldi Partners are not blocked if you activate "Allow Ads from our Partners":
startpage.com
ecosia.org
bing.com
duckduckgo.com
-
@DoctorG thank you.. now it's clear that giving him a checklist is to allow it..not block it..haha
-
@suharji You can have under Settings → Privacy → Blocker → Sources lists which allow and which block.
When such lists block or allow depends on its internal rules. May be this was misunderstood by you.
But regular users do not need so much insight on blocker rules, i guess, they want working blockers.