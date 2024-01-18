Weird UI glitches related to the address bar
Hi there,
Recently I switched to Vivaldi and found some ugly glitches which drives me completely mad.
Unfortunately, these glitches mostly appear while the address set to the bottom, so this feature is absolutely no go for me.
To the point: there is something happens with the appearance of the search results:
The issue on the 3rd screenshot magically fixed (pic. 4) after I took the screenshot. Idk what's going on with it, but I would be very appreciated If someone will fix this.
@Kakelberg
It is not clear what the issue is for me.
Do you have:
- Changed the Android font size
- Use of accessibility in installed/downloaded apps
@mib2berlin seems that the levitation issue doesn't persist if the search engines bar is enabled.
@Kakelberg said in Weird UI glitches related to the address bar:
seems that the levitation issue doesn't persist if the search engines bar is enabled.
You meant if you have this enabled the tab bar disappear?
I cant reproduce this.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.5.3217.68 Stable
Can you check this with the snapshot (Beta), it is independent to your stable install.
I know the Vivaldi team work on fix and reorganize the Vivaldi UI for the next version.
Did you check the accessibility setting in the Android settings?
@mib2berlin this happens both on my Nothing Phone 2 and Pixel 7 Pro with Android 14 on board.
I tried to check it on the Snapshot version, but the result is the same.
Also, I found a new issue with Snapshot: for some reason it cannot go higher than 60Hz. The Stable one runs as expected.
@Kakelberg
Hi, I am sorry but I still don't understand what the issue even is, can you rephrase it please?
I cant test the snapshot issue, you can report this to the bug tracker using the snapshot to report.
Cheers, mib