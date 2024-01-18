Browser follows Material You colors?
I use a Redmi Note 10 Pro and on Vivaldi altough I set the color of my adress bar to black, the rest of the browser seem to go after the Android Material You and my wallpaper colors.
Not sure if this is a bug or not, but it feel weird to set a color to my address bar and the rest of the browser follows the color of my wallpaper. Now I understand maybe the browser couldn't be pitch black (although that would be appreciated for amoled devices), but can I change the colors somehow without changing my wallpaper? Or at least have a more normal color like grey or black or blue or whatever but not brown lol
mib2berlin
@rand0m
Hi, the select tab gets a highlight color, no idea where it takes the color from.
It looks like this on my Mi Note 10, the last used tab get turquoise color:
@mib2berlin Any chance your wallpaper has turqoise anywhere on it?
mib2berlin
@rand0m
Hm, I don't think Vivaldi take it from the wallpaper, Brave show selected tab red, Chrome blue.
Got it. Changed my wallpaper to something monochrome and that'll do for now. Maybe I'll start a new topic as a sugestion to implement an option to ignore Material You.