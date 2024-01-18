I use a Redmi Note 10 Pro and on Vivaldi altough I set the color of my adress bar to black, the rest of the browser seem to go after the Android Material You and my wallpaper colors.

Not sure if this is a bug or not, but it feel weird to set a color to my address bar and the rest of the browser follows the color of my wallpaper. Now I understand maybe the browser couldn't be pitch black (although that would be appreciated for amoled devices), but can I change the colors somehow without changing my wallpaper? Or at least have a more normal color like grey or black or blue or whatever but not brown lol