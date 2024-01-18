Best way to clean up Facebook links?
It's been said that with services such as Facebook, the user is the product. I had occasion to examine the links in a post there today, and the amount of tracking added to the links is enormous.
I'm looking for an organic way to clean the links up, so that either clicking or copying them will only deal with the original clean link. I didn't see anything on Chrome Store, but maybe an extension or a userjs would do it, or something even more integral to Vivaldi user customization.
Thanks.
@Hadden89 Thanks. I appreciate that. I tried it out. It appears to clean the links only manually, through the context menu or its dedicated utility page. But that led me to Privacy Badger, and that is cleaning the links proactively, automatically, which is what I was looking for.
@paul1149 might be complicated due unique nature of vivaldi urlbar:
even if a chromium extension to modify the urls for cleaning "on fly" might work only on vanilla chromes.
@Hadden89, @paul1149, the Clear URLs extension is which I'm using, and until now it seems to work, but anyway I've searched an alternative and I found this script
https://greasyfork.org/en/scripts/432387-general-url-cleaner-revived (last update in Dic '23)
@Catweazle Thanks much. I've bookmarked that in case Privacy Badger fails to work. On FB so far it is excellent.