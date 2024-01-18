It's been said that with services such as Facebook, the user is the product. I had occasion to examine the links in a post there today, and the amount of tracking added to the links is enormous.

I'm looking for an organic way to clean the links up, so that either clicking or copying them will only deal with the original clean link. I didn't see anything on Chrome Store, but maybe an extension or a userjs would do it, or something even more integral to Vivaldi user customization.

Thanks.