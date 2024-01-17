Automatically close tabs
brendanhsweeney
I have selected the option for Vivaldi to automatically close inactive tabs after one day, but it's not doing it. Also, a button on that particular settings page "Close [x number of] tabs" is greyed out. Any idea what's going on?
Running UTD android browser.
Thanks
Hi, no idea what this means.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
It is a bit hard to test, I will get the result tomorrow.
I don't have the setting "Close [x number of] tabs" on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.5.3217.45 Stable
6.6.3240.4 Snapshot
6.6.3243.14 Soprano (Internal Test Build)
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Sorry UTD = Up to date.
Xiaomi 13
Vivaldi Version: 6.5.3217.45
Android version: 13 [TKQ1.220905.001]
This is the setting:
Many thanks,
Brendan
@brendanhsweeney
OK, I cant really test this because my setting was 3 month, I set it now to one day.
Will check in 24 Hours on 6.5.3217.45.
I hope other user set it to one day can help here, maybe this is a bug.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Sorry, I thought the screenshot I sent was the one with the "x inactive tabs". The one I sent was one I took after I had cleared all the tabs manually. This is the one with the number
mib2berlin
@brendanhsweeney
OK. I get a message at start if I want to close inactive tabs, I dismiss it.
Now I have the greyed out icon enabled.
Set it back to 3 Month it is greyed out again, back to one Day enabled it again.
Edit: There is a checkbox for "Let Vivaldi close your inactive tabs automatically" I enabled this now.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Hi,
Thanks. I'm not sure what you're saying. In times past while using this browser, I have indeed gotten the prompt with the check box to allow Vivaldi to close the tabs automatically (this would appear while in normal browsing mode, not while in the settings menu). I haven't gotten that prompt since I started using this new phone, and no matter which option I select in the tab settings menu (whether one day, or one month or three), I have the greyed out "close x inactive tabs" button. Maybe this problem is phone specific ️
Thanks anyway
@brendanhsweeney
Hm, no idea maybe Android version dependent.
I got this popup after 24 H at first start of Vivaldi, in the settings Close active tabs is greyed out again and show 18 tabs.
I have only 3 tabs open.
Is Vivaldi really closed on your system or does it run in the background?
Maybe restart the device reset this.
I will still watching this for the next days.
Cheers, mib
I had the same issue. I forced stop and clear cache and it started working again as intended.Well, apparently this didn't solve the issue. Bummer.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro