Solved The hidden email address in my profile has not been changed.
-
A warm welcome to everyone.
I've been looking for an answer but haven't found one, which is why I decide to write this topic. At the beginning I also apologize if I chose the wrong section.
About a week ago in https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/me I changed the secondary email address. All is good.
Unfortunately today I noticed that the old address is still in the https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/unicore profile. The address is supposedly hidden from others, but I would like to keep my profile in order.
How can I edit it? Can someone edit it for me?
Also, how can I add my age and locations to my profile?
I have seen this in other users' profiles.
Greetings
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@unicore You already confirmed the change with link sent by mail? OK.
Logout of forum an login again. Then the new mail is shown.
-
Thank you DoctorG
I logged out and logged in.
You have cured my profile with one simple trick.
Interestingly, the notification of your reply "[Vivaldi Forum] You have a new notification" came now at 11:18 am to an old email which I changed almost a week ago. Apparently the settings are tied to the current session.
(By the way and off topic, a small coincidence is that I happen to be engaged in my spare time to learn about securing against session token hijacking. - a terribly important topic these days)
Do you maybe know how to add age and location to make it visible in the forum profile? https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/unicore
edit: and how do I mark this topic as solved?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@unicore said in The hidden email address in my profile has not been changed.:
Do you maybe know how to add age and location to make it visible in the forum profile
As i know that will not be shown anymore since some years because of privacy.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@unicore said in The hidden email address in my profile has not been changed.:
edit: and how do I mark this topic as solved?
@Pesala said:
@cassandrawilliams Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
-