A warm welcome to everyone.

I've been looking for an answer but haven't found one, which is why I decide to write this topic. At the beginning I also apologize if I chose the wrong section.

About a week ago in https://login.vivaldi.net/profile/me I changed the secondary email address. All is good.

Unfortunately today I noticed that the old address is still in the https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/unicore profile. The address is supposedly hidden from others, but I would like to keep my profile in order.

How can I edit it? Can someone edit it for me?

Also, how can I add my age and locations to my profile?

I have seen this in other users' profiles.

Greetings