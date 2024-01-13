Untranslated string in Vivaldi Social
S_Paternotte Translator
There's one particular string that is NOT translated into Dutch language.
- Enter Settings
- Notice the link "Back to Vivaldi Social"
This particular string IS properly translated within Mastodon (Crowdin).
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Most translations in Vivaldi Social come from Mastodon itself. Some strings, like "Back to Vivaldi Social", are custom ones we've added and need to be translated separately. It requires some work to pull in translations from two different sources and keep them in sync, but we're looking into it.
S_Paternotte Translator
I think it's only this translation that is going bad.
The Vivaldi Team could do a little trickery by taking the translated string from Mastodon and replace the word Mastodon with Vivaldi Social.
This way Mastodon original translations are properly kept.