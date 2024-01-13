porn/adult content free safe browser
harshitgoyal112
In today's world, internet is full of adult(porn) websites which are thousands in numbers and majority of people suffering through porn addiction in their childhood, mental illness and problems in relationships.
It's time and opportunity for the Vivaldi team to launch an another browser which can be known as vivaldi safe browser(only for Android and iOS)
Vivaldi browser must continue in function due to its uniqueness and for its security and other purposes.
But along with vivaldi browser, Vivaldi team can also and must provide a dedicated browser for safe browsing(adult content free) purposes for kids, teenage and adult( only for Android and iOS smartphones)
Some suggestions for the vivaldi safe browser are as follows.
1.It works on strict safe search settings as default setting and user cannot change this settings by its own.
2.No secure dns setting in privacy option.
3.No VPN service in the browser
4.It works on cleanbrowsing family dns or cleanbrowsing adult filter dns setting as default for filtering of adult websites.
5.No wallet and cryptocurrency services in vivaldi safe browser.
6.All the search engines integrated in the browser works on strict safe search mode as default.
I am hoping that vivaldi team will launch such browser for kids and adults in near future and save us from emerging and dangerous pornography pandemic.
Only competitor in this category is spin safe browser( they are getting their database of adult websites from safe dns) but it lack some features like language translation.
@WildEnte
Hi,
That's for Desktop
@harshitgoyal112
Asks for Android/Mobile
I guess if at any point this os somehow addressed, it will be for all platforms.
@harshitgoyal112, you can use Vivaldi with the Swisscows search engine. Swisscows is privacy oriented and strict family safe.
edwardp Ambassador
AFAIK, you cannot add a new search option on mobile. Probably best to bookmark Swisscows and use that.
A browser won't help such people - they need a good doctor, psychotherapy, and work on their recovery from addiction.
What does this have to do with Vivaldi?
edwardp Ambassador
@harshitgoyal112 Cloudflare offers 1.1.1.1 for Families that may be what you are looking for.
To setup on a mobile device, see this information.
@edwardp said in porn/adult content free safe browser:
AFAIK, you cannot add a new search option on mobile. Probably best to bookmark Swisscows and use that.
Desktop version to the rescue!
Regarding the Topic,
Would be difficult, at least for the moment.
Maybe a cowork with some Parenting internet standards (if any) and parenting software distributions would benefit both to help the interested users.
As mentioned,
Those wanting to skip the limitations will find a way others will stay quiet inside.
@edwardp, I've all my search engines in Android, even Andisearch as searchbar with the Vivaldi PWA on the homescreen instead of the one from Google.
@Catweazle I use a custom launcher (Niagara) on Android and can add the Vivaldi widget, but Vivaldi Help shows custom search engines can't be added on Android:
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-tools/android-search/#Add_custom_Search_Engines
@edwardp said in porn/adult content free safe browser:
AFAIK, you cannot add a new search option on mobile. Probably best to bookmark Swisscows and use that.
Oh,
By your above post, you meant as Widget?!
-
@Zalex108 I added the Android Vivaldi widget to see what I could do, cannot add a new search engine to that either.
For other search engines not included with the Android version, it's best to simply add them as bookmarks.
I've many as most here but not as Bookmark but as Search Engines with keywords so can be invoked directly from the Address Bar.
@edwardp Currently, the only way to get custom search engines on Android is to sync them over from a desktop install of Vivaldi.
@edwardp said in porn/adult content free safe browser:
Cloudflare offers 1.1.1.1 for Families that may be what you are looking for.
Then it is better to register on nextdns, there is a whole tab with settings for parental control. And logs are stored for 2 years. And there are plenty of blocking lists for all tastes. Both blacklist and whitelist. And a huge quota for free dns-requests for 300k per month.
@nomadic I don't use Sync, so I have to use what is built into Vivaldi on Android.
@edwardp, well, I think sync is very important with a lot of advantages, apart to sync sessions in different devices. It's a good backup and how you can see, to have also a lot of the features and search engines in your Mobile, all data what you mark in the sync settings. It already saved my life two years ago, when my old laptop broke down, on my new laptop, by entering sync I had all my settings, bookmarks and passwords back in Vivaldi in a few seconds.
@Catweazle said in porn/adult content free safe browser:
@harshitgoyal112, you can use Vivaldi with the Swisscows search engine. Swisscows is privacy oriented and strict family safe.
Yes and the rumor mill is that Swisscows is developing a browser.
Here's a blogost by them to be more educated on this important topic!
https://blog.swisscows.com/en/child-protection-on-the-internet/
@fjc1029, well, I think the best child - protection in internet is a good education about online risks. The biggest risks are not avoiding some naked tits on the Internet, but rather misleading content, phishing, viruses, etc. distributed with colorful banners of free games or similar.
From a certain age in any case it will be useless to try to stay Family Save with a browser or search engine, with the ease of being able to download any other browser on the device (if it isn't avoided with an protected Kiosk mode), bad if then they still believe that the internet is a safe place and all the friends on social networks they really are.