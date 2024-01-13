In today's world, internet is full of adult(porn) websites which are thousands in numbers and majority of people suffering through porn addiction in their childhood, mental illness and problems in relationships.

It's time and opportunity for the Vivaldi team to launch an another browser which can be known as vivaldi safe browser(only for Android and iOS)

Vivaldi browser must continue in function due to its uniqueness and for its security and other purposes.

But along with vivaldi browser, Vivaldi team can also and must provide a dedicated browser for safe browsing(adult content free) purposes for kids, teenage and adult( only for Android and iOS smartphones)

Some suggestions for the vivaldi safe browser are as follows.

1.It works on strict safe search settings as default setting and user cannot change this settings by its own.

2.No secure dns setting in privacy option.

3.No VPN service in the browser

4.It works on cleanbrowsing family dns or cleanbrowsing adult filter dns setting as default for filtering of adult websites.

5.No wallet and cryptocurrency services in vivaldi safe browser.

6.All the search engines integrated in the browser works on strict safe search mode as default.

I am hoping that vivaldi team will launch such browser for kids and adults in near future and save us from emerging and dangerous pornography pandemic.

Only competitor in this category is spin safe browser( they are getting their database of adult websites from safe dns) but it lack some features like language translation.