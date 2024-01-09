Saving passwords in browser?
I want to know if saving my passwords in Vivaldi's built in password manager is safe. I know storing passwords in Chrome or Edge isn't safe at all, but is it safe with Vivaldi?
DoctorG Ambassador
@ogredale Password management has same security level as Chromium/Chrome/Brave/Edge.
If you need better, disable save of passwords in Settings of browser and use a external password manager app like f.ex. KeepassXC.
Give examples of why it's not safe. So far I haven't heard of Chromium-based browsers being the source of leaked information that was first encrypted on the user's device with a separate password that only the user knows, and then synchronized.