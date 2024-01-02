removing a subdomain 'www' from a URL
Hello...
can anybody explain me why Vivaldi removes from URL subdomain www? It it very very bad and nonsense behavior.
We have domain example.cz running in local network on own DNS server.
Website www.example.cz runs out of the local network, so we have to create in DNS static A record.
But it does not works cause browser removes the www
Please remove this "feature" which obviously makes many people angry.
Regards Zdenek
@ZAJDAN Try enabling full url
@Hadden89
Thank You for the tip, but it does not solves this problem.
Even if I enabled the 'Full URL'...www is still removed.
@ZAJDAN said in removing a subdomain 'www' from a URL:
domain example.cz
www.example.cz
what happens with typing
http://example.cz, hit Space key and hit Return key?
@DoctorG
Hi...
the result is same. In address bar still without www
This site can’t be reached
@ZAJDAN
http://example.czdoes not reach site?
http://www.example.czdoes not reach site?
Does your PC resolve the domains?
Check in command line:
nslookup www.example.cz. nslookup example.cz.
-
@DoctorG
in browser it does not reach in any case, because the www is removed.
via nslookup it is resolved correctly only with www:
As I wrote, to make it works without www is only a way and it is create on our local DNS server A record (static)
info21.cz 83.167.224.3
which will send anything to the defined IP, but it is not good!
We need explicitly define any subdomains, where they are, because we have multiple subdomains and each of them runs somewhere else.
When You go from outside network, where is used other DNS, you will reach the web even if you pass URL without www or with www.
But we need to reach the web when we are in local network(inside the domain) and there it is possible just when the DNS request contains www.
@ZAJDAN The server domain redirect always to domain without the www, i guess with HSTS. You should configurate your webserver.
And you should check your routing of network.
if you want to reach
info21.czinternally, you need a local DNS server and do not route
info21.czto outside.
@DoctorG
I will look on the configuration of the web server, if there is something what removes the www.
What I am sure there is configured "force HTTPS" but it has anything to do with remove subdomain.
We have local DNS as I wrote and there we do not route info21.cz to outside. We route via static records subdomains only:
A www.info21.cz 83.167.224.3
and so on....
I suspect that DNS request which goes from the browser is already without www and there is the problem, that our local DNS server gets request info21.cz instead of www.info21.cz
-
$ curl -I https://www.info21.cz HTTP/1.1 301 Moved Permanently Date: Tue, 02 Jan 2024 17:02:28 GMT Server: Apache/2.4.38 (Debian) X-Pingback: https://info21.cz/xmlrpc.php X-Redirect-By: WordPress Location: https://info21.cz/ Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
@ZAJDAN said in removing a subdomain 'www' from a URL:
A www.info21.cz 83.167.224.3
DNS record!?
This is not a network route!
Check this
route print
And
traceroute info21.cz
and
traceroute www.info21.cz
@Pathduck
Thank You for this. It was setting in WordPress configuration. I changed it and now it is correct.
But it is not related to the problem I am solving.
@DoctorG
Iam sorry but this I do not understand.
Routing is on Layer 3, so I have no idea how to add route for domain name.
-
My suspicion was right, even if I put into address bar www.info21.cz , so from Vivaldi is sent DNS query info21.cz
Anyway when web browser does such things, it is very bad approach and really do not understand what is the idea for. If You will explain me for what it is good I will send You big chocolate :_)
@ZAJDAN Have you tested this in other browsers?
Do you have group policies in place on the network?
Check
chrome://policyin Vivaldi.
For me, I enter
www.info21.czand full url reads:
@Pathduck said in removing a subdomain 'www' from a URL:
chrome://policy
No policies set
And yes..You see the full URL, because Your request has been answered and solved via another DNS. Where is the domain has been obtained from authoritative DNS(domain registrar).
I am inside local network where we have DNS server and Domain Controller which provide the domain info21.cz
The website www.info21.cz runs outside at webhosting.
For the www.info21.cz I created in our DNS static A record, but DNS gets request for info21.cz instead of www.info21.cz because browser remove the www, so the DNS server does not know where the site is.
-
@ZAJDAN Once again - have you tested this in other browsers?
@Pathduck
Chrome - same problem
Firefox - my colleague tested it in and it works. Tomorrow I will ask him which version he has.
But either way, any browser should not do that!
-
Is Use of secure DNS active in chrome://settings/security?
What does
nslookup info21.czgive you?
What does
nslookup www.info21.czgive you?
Check chrome://net-internals/#dns and query domain info21.cz and www.info21.cz. Gives you what?
Does in internal page
chrome://flags/#enable-async-dnsset to Disable and Restart help?
Perhaps a exception could help
https://datacadamia.com/web/browser/chrome#dns_resolver