@DoctorG

in browser it does not reach in any case, because the www is removed.

via nslookup it is resolved correctly only with www:



As I wrote, to make it works without www is only a way and it is create on our local DNS server A record (static)

info21.cz 83.167.224.3

which will send anything to the defined IP, but it is not good!

We need explicitly define any subdomains, where they are, because we have multiple subdomains and each of them runs somewhere else.

When You go from outside network, where is used other DNS, you will reach the web even if you pass URL without www or with www.

But we need to reach the web when we are in local network(inside the domain) and there it is possible just when the DNS request contains www.