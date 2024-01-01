Hi there

I am loving the audio in background function of Vivalidi so now use it over the YT android app.

But when I play a video full screen, it is cut off - sometimes the top, sometimes the side, sometimes both. Or sometimes it has been zoomed in too far and then cropped. Basically in some way the video appears positioned incorrectly. I can't explain it well so I will share a screen shots from some random videos, comparing the image in regular view and in full screen.

(This happens with desktop site selected or not selected).

This does not occur for me in the YT app - full screen shows the image how you would expect.

Video 1

Regular Player - Portrait:

Regular player Landscape:

Full screen - Punched in and incorrectly positioned?

Video 2

Regular player - portrait:

Full screen - note the creation of a gap on left, and on the right and on the botoom a lot of the screen is cut off :

Full screen portrait - this happened accidentally! Lot of the right side has been cropped out

Have I done somet hing wrong with the settings?

would love to resolve this.

Also having an issue with casting from youtube - will share in another thread