YouTube full screen player issue on Vivaldi Android
-
DavyLJones
Hi there
I am loving the audio in background function of Vivalidi so now use it over the YT android app.
But when I play a video full screen, it is cut off - sometimes the top, sometimes the side, sometimes both. Or sometimes it has been zoomed in too far and then cropped. Basically in some way the video appears positioned incorrectly. I can't explain it well so I will share a screen shots from some random videos, comparing the image in regular view and in full screen.
(This happens with desktop site selected or not selected).
This does not occur for me in the YT app - full screen shows the image how you would expect.
Video 1
Regular Player - Portrait:
Regular player Landscape:
Full screen - Punched in and incorrectly positioned?
Video 2
Regular player - portrait:
Full screen - note the creation of a gap on left, and on the right and on the botoom a lot of the screen is cut off :
Full screen portrait - this happened accidentally! Lot of the right side has been cropped out
Have I done somet hing wrong with the settings?
would love to resolve this.
Also having an issue with casting from youtube - will share in another thread
-
oh sorry - I posted this in the wrong thread and can't move or delete it - would you mind please moving to the android thread - sorry!
-
-
Hi,
Would you modified the Zoom Options?
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
DavyLJones
Thanks for the suggestion. I did have the zoom at 120 but I don't think it's the issue:
I have reset the zoom to 100% but the issue persists...
Hopefully these screenshots can demonstrate
But f/s:
I can't access the zoom controls when I'm on f/s mode but I assume it's either the same as on regular mode or there's no zoom control on f/s. (Pinching etc doesn't do anything to resolve). Please do let me know if there's anything I'm missing.
Vivaldi Browser 6.4.3171.134
Android 14; SM-S901B Build/UP1A.231005.007
-
Fyi I have tried this on snapshot (downloaded today). Issue is the same there.
-
Can't reproduce it either,
On Android 10 Xiaomi nor Android 13 Samsung
-
Bizarre. Have tried to look through the phone's settings but can't see anything obviously affecting it.
Fyi the overlay buttons on the full screen player are also misaligned. If I touch them nothing happens. If I touch slightly left and above them then they work!
So the player and the buttons is in the wrong position.
It's a bit too technical for me I think! But it makes full screen not useful.
Also maybe related, sometimes when I select full screen it's just black. I have to go back to normal and then back up full screen before it plays.
-
@DavyLJones This seems to be related to this old posting:
Full screen landscape YouTube video cropped (plus old bugs?)
Note towards the end there is a "flag" mentioned you might want to try switching...
-
Good catch.
What's mentioned is that it's related to the Default Font Size
The Flag:
chrome://flags/#enable-accessibility-page-zoom
Seems to fix the problem on a Non Default Font Size System
As I keep the Defaults, this Bug is not affecting me.
Since it's reported, we'll need to wait for a fix from Devs.
You can check at the Snapshot's posts to see the fixes evolution.
-
just prepared to start a thread, but it's too late now
faced to the same problem and fix by the flag ( @Zalex108 ) helped only partially:
play controls now have correct size and positions, but frame still looks overscaled:
!
Red Hydrogen One, Android 8, big font in settings
it worths to mention, that other video players (non-youtube) work fine.
-
UPD: font settings in Vivaldi also set to 110%, and setting it to 100% makes the frame smaller, but not enough.
it seems an incorrect approach: increasing font size anywhere (in System or Vivaldi) should not touch video scaling in full screen.
in full screen mode the size of the frame must be always equal to the size of the screen, in spite of the settings.
-
Hi,
On one of the comments, a user mentioned to Zoom down to 90%
Maybe works for you.
-
for me, the best result achieved with 80%.
but I do not want to keep this setting! it makes the font size too small
look on my pictures above, when it was 110%, and you'll notice, that it was not so large. no sense to make it smaller
-
should I open a ticket?
-
@Vladimyr said in YouTube full screen player issue on Vivaldi Android:
should I open a ticket?
Not necessary being already reported.
--
What I've see here, despite on the other Topic reports some users has different layout....
You would try a couple of things:
Android System | Hide NavBar - Use gestures
Vivaldi | Hide TabBar
Vivaldi | Move Address bar at bottom
Just to check whether this makes any difference.
Then you can restore back your preferred settings.
-
I tried and got no effect.
And as far as I see, you're looking for a "patch", while I suggest to make the scale on youtube in full screen mode independent on all settings, system and vivaldi.
here is an example as it should behave.
p.s.: probably it's a deal of youtube own, but vivaldi team can "bypass" is somehow
-
@Vladimyr
Was just to check whether the big space for the browser would make any difference in the layout.
Being is reported, the Devs will look into it.
Despite that, many are on holidays so the fix would delay.
-
ok, got it.
the issue is not so criticat for me, so I can wait.
moreover, it appeared a long time ago... and now is just a moment, when I decided to inform the team.
have happy holidays!
-
Thanks - changing the android font size partially helps - on my phone I dont see options for % size but with trial and error and I can see that the 3rd of 8 pips gets the screen size right.
However it is only part of the solution. Firstly I do not want to use this setting - my ageing eyes!
But also, still when I first click full screen the video is positioned so far away from the player window that I often see just all black. If I close full screen and re-open, it will play correctly.
See this screenshot - the video is positioned far to the bottom left - this is with the font size fixed!
when that happens if I close full screen and re-open it, the position is changed. If the font size has been reset as above, if I close and re-open full screen it will play correctly.
This is obviously not helpful, both because I dont want the small text, and because having to close and reopen every time is annoting.
So I tried flag solution, but it makes no difference at all to either problem. Flag solution has no noticeable impact for me.
-
mib2berlin
@DavyLJones
Hi, the problem here is it does not work in Chromium either with different Android font size than default.
The Opera and Brave developer could fix it for example but the Vivaldi team doesn't fix Chromium bugs.
What I don't understand is why the flag don't work for you, it work on all my devices with different Android versions.
Do you have accessibility settings for downloaded apps enabled?
This setting influence the drawing in Vivaldi in several ways.
Cheers, mib