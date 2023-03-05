Full screen landscape YouTube video cropped (plus old bugs?)
-
Hello. After latest update I got a new problem with watching YouTube on my phone via Vivaldi. Basically, when YouTube video window in full screen landscape mode, bottom part of the video gets cropped a little. Here's screenshots:
First one is landscape non-fullscreen. Second one is landscape fullscreen. Notice hands and fingers. (don't mind the top part of non-fullscreen, it's that way because of screenshot)
Phone: Samsung M21 Android 12
Vivaldi version: 5.7.2932.34
Tried all troubleshooting steps.
Google Chrome works normally, in addition to switching to fullscreen more a lot faster, but that's the usual.
There's also old and inconsistent, but very annoying bug of menu when selecting text sometimes not appearing. Here's screenshots:
There's also old YouTube-related problem of weird dimensions when trying to fullscreen youtube window. Basically, after pressing the fullscreen button, video player goes fullscreen and landscape, but video itself could be very small (like quarter of a screen?). And significantly off-center, more like to the left bottom corner. After going on and off fullscreen few times it becomes ok. That not always happens, and, admittedly, pretty rare now after updates, but still sometimes happen.
Decided to list most of the problems, including old ones, together.
-
i have big black bar. when the zoom is on 100%
you need to go to 125% to have the real fullscreen.
-
@MR2110
Huh, I just tried playing with zoom. And it somewhat worked. When I put zoom on YouTube at exactly 90%, fullscreen works exactly as it should. Too bad it makes all YouTube text smaller. So, things became somewhat manageable, but it still some kind of bug.
-
lernervaleriy
This bug occurs when android font size is different from default.
Please fix this bug!
-
I can confirm that this is the case.
Please fix this. I have to use Firefox in order to watch full screen YouTube videos, which doesn't suffer from this problem.
-
mib2berlin
Hi, if nobody report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker it will never get fixed.
I test this a bit but can not really reproduce it.
Please add your Vivaldi, Android version, the device and a link to such a video.
This was reported 4 days ago and is confirmed in the internal bug tracker.
VAB-7266 Fullscreen YouTube bug
Cheers, mib
-
@lernervaleriy thanks, in deed changing Android font to a little smaller fixes this. Fine for a workaround solution.
-
TheMysticSaint
I'm having the same issues with YouTube being cut off on the top and bottom. I'm having to go back and watch videos with captions on chrome. Vivaldi, please fix this.
-
Still affecting Vivaldi for Android 6.0.
The workaround works, but if you do need the font to be larger due to sight issues or visual comfort, then it's not exactly a convenient method.
For now, I'll just have to use Firefox for Android to peruse YouTube, which is a pity.
-
PenoffHome
Same issue. Brand new Android 13 Samsung phone and latest Vivaldi from Google app store. The font size set to default fixes this. Maybe that's why it worked phone on my older phone, which was set at default font size. I hope it gets fixed. Probably won't be only a YouTube related issue.
-
Vivaldi 6.1 is still affected by this cropping of YouTube videos in full screen mode when using non-default font size. This affects my Pixel 7 running Android 13; same problem on a Pixel 3a running Android 12.
On Firefox for Android, the videos play uncropped.
-
mib2berlin
@Gort
Hi, the bug VAB-7266 is not fixed yet, I updated it to Vivaldi 6.1.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: By the way, you can compare Vivaldi with Firefox, complete different render engine.
-
@mib2berlin Yeah, I know that they're different renderers, I'm not a spring chicken , but just saying that this isn't phone specific but browser specific.
Anyway, thanks for the bugfix update.
-
BabyClara0121 Banned
This post is deleted!
-
Vivaldi 6.4.3171.110 , android 13, the problem still exists.
-
@sipiatti
Hi and yes, it is still not fixed:
VAB-7266
Fullscreen YouTube bug
I update the report.
Change your Android font size setting to default "Fix" this.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin It's still a bug if you have to resort to changing your font size to work around it.
This really needs fixing pronto, particularly for those who need larger font sizes due to eyesight issues. That it's taken this long and still no fix doesn't help.
-
@Gort
Hi, you can fix this with a flag, then YT fullscreen work with different font sizes.
Enable: chrome://flags/#enable-accessibility-page-zoom
I fear such bugs with workarounds are on low priority but I updated the report with a comment for the assigned developer a few days ago.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin This doesn't work. Presumably, the default setting is the same as if it was enabled, which allows one to change the font sizes per site. Anyway, setting it enabled just results in exactly the same problem as the OP is complaining about. Disabling it means that you can't change font sizes per site.
This issue still needs a proper fix, particularly for those who suffer eyesight issues and who like to peruse YouTube and other video sites, while still having the ability to change font sizes per site.
-
@Gort
I don't understand, if I enable this flag I can change the Android default font size and get full screen YT videos without cropping.
I can add a screen shot but it will only show a full screen YT video, makes no sense.
It work for me on my Android 8.1 and 12 devices and for many other user.
I cant say if it work for all devices on all Android versions.
We need a fix but as Vivaldi tester I can only update the bug reports and ping developers.
The Vivaldi team decide what they do, I cant influence this.