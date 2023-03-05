Hello. After latest update I got a new problem with watching YouTube on my phone via Vivaldi. Basically, when YouTube video window in full screen landscape mode, bottom part of the video gets cropped a little. Here's screenshots:





First one is landscape non-fullscreen. Second one is landscape fullscreen. Notice hands and fingers. (don't mind the top part of non-fullscreen, it's that way because of screenshot)

Phone: Samsung M21 Android 12

Vivaldi version: 5.7.2932.34

Tried all troubleshooting steps.

Google Chrome works normally, in addition to switching to fullscreen more a lot faster, but that's the usual.

There's also old and inconsistent, but very annoying bug of menu when selecting text sometimes not appearing. Here's screenshots:





There's also old YouTube-related problem of weird dimensions when trying to fullscreen youtube window. Basically, after pressing the fullscreen button, video player goes fullscreen and landscape, but video itself could be very small (like quarter of a screen?). And significantly off-center, more like to the left bottom corner. After going on and off fullscreen few times it becomes ok. That not always happens, and, admittedly, pretty rare now after updates, but still sometimes happen.

Decided to list most of the problems, including old ones, together.