Home timeline issue
I use the Viavldi Social web interface on a Samsung tablet (using Vivaldi for Android)
My home feed is showing many posts from accounts I don't follow and are not shown as boosted posts.
As well these posts are in a variety of languages although I have my language filter set to English.
What am I missing, I thought my home feed should be only from my follows and according to my filters.
@stumiller Are you looking at your "personal" home feed or the "local" home feed? The local one is just a constant feed from every user on vivaldi.net.
@LonM
It's on personal home feed.
These posts are from a variety of instances
@stumiller You following any hashtags? I don't have any language restrictions set for my account so not sure how that works with hashtags...
@lfisk not following any hashtags
-
@stumiller Can you share the URL are you looking at?
@LonM A screen shot showing one of these posts would be helpful...
I played around with language filtering some. It only applies to Public Timelines from what I've seen not your personal/home timeline. It is possible to post in a different language though while your Posting Profile is indicating something else. So these Toots would still appear in a Public Timeline regardless of filtering on language...
@LonM
https://social.vivaldi.net/@[email protected]
https://social.vivaldi.net/@[email protected]
Addresses from two of the posts, I tried a screenshot,but it wouldn't paste correctly in this reply
@lfisk
https://ieji.de/@DeniseGutzmer/111682590371072818
Link to post
@stumiller Are you really sure you're not following a Hashtag? You should have 3 Dots or a Meatball like I do by your Profile name. Click on it and you should be able to check there.
@lfisk
Thank you, that was it I just didn't know where to see followed hash tags
@stumiller Cool! and don't feel bad. I had to search around for it too. I only follow 4 hashtags and can remember them so it hasn't been an issue yet