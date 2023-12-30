Sync Problem | 30.12.23
-
I just installed vivaldi in linuxmint and it doesnt get past the initializing sync.
Summary
Transport State Initializing
User Actionable Error None
Disable Reasons None
Sync Feature Enabled false
Setup In Progress false
Auth Error OK since browser startup
Version Info
Client Version Vivaldi Linux 120.0.6099.121 (8fb9c888b3427e1d18677fdbb0b537f856ef577b)
Server URL https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync
Identity
Sync Client ID Uninitialized
Username [email protected]
Sync Consent true
Credentials
Requested Token 2023-12-30 16:22:01 -03
Received Token Response 2023-12-30 16:22:02 -03
Last Token Request Result OK
Has Token true
Next Token Request not scheduled
Local State
Server Connection not attempted
Last Synced Never
Sync First-Time Setup Complete false
Sync Cycle Ongoing false
Local Sync Backend Enabled false
Local Backend Path Uninitialized
Network
Throttled or Backoff false
Retry Time Uninitialized
Notifications Enabled false
Encryption
Explicit Passphrase false
Passphrase Required false
Cryptographer Ready To Encrypt false
Cryptographer Has Pending Keys false
Encrypted Types Uninitialized
Has Keystore Key false
Keystore Migration Time Uninitialized
Passphrase Type Uninitialized
Explicit passphrase Time Uninitialized
Trusted Vault Migration Time Uninitialized
Trusted Vault Version/Epoch 0
Status from Last Completed Session
Sync Source Uninitialized
GetKey Step Failed false
Download Step Result Uninitialized
Commit Step Result Uninitialized
Running Totals
Notifications Received 0
Updates Downloaded 0
Tombstone Updates 0
Successful Commits 0
12/30/2023, 4:22:02 PM Initial GetUpdates
Reason: NEW_CLIENT
12/30/2023, 4:28:30 PM GetUpdates Response
Received error: Network error (ERR_TIMED_OUT)
12/30/2023, 4:29:15 PM Initial GetUpdates
Reason: NEW_CLIENT
12/30/2023, 4:29:26 PM GetUpdates Response
Received error: HTTP error (503)
--
ModEdit: Title
-
I'm having the same issue. I installed in openSUSE and on Android. Neither will sync.
The openSUSE browser finally timed out and said there was a problem with the sync server. It said it would try again soon.
-
mirkomikan
Suddenly having the same problem, first on Android , then on macOS. It was working for years correctly. Maybe Sync Server issues?
-
Hi,
I've noticed this Date since an hour ago
It would be related despite https://vivaldistatus.com/
We may need to wait, maybe the 2000 Problem
-
@mirkomikan
Thanks for responding.
That's what I'm hoping. I am new to Vivaldi and want to start using the browser. I'll be patient and try again in a few hours.
-
mirkomikan
Yup, it just refreshed with the new message "The sync server is experiencing issues. Retrying sync initilazition soon". So... we'll have to wait...
-
All of you can take the time on looking at that in the meantime
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
mirkomikan
It's working now for me
-
@mirkomikan
Thanks again. I was about to tell you that it's asking me for an encryption password now so it looks like whatever was wrong has been resolved.
Have a great afternoon!
-
moldabekov.m
Hi there,
I re-installed the OS and was trying to login Vivaldi again, but were facing "Server Down" message for 4 hours. And now I just get connected to Sync, it shows my that everything is Synced, but I HAVE NOTHING!!!!! TOTALLY EMPTY BROWSER!
How can I solve this problem and get my 4 year sync data?
Thank you
-
Hi,
Currently there's some kind of problem on Aync affecting some users.
Meanwhile, read the links below
Sync is not a Backup
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
moldabekov.m
@Zalex108 even if sync != backup, I don't have previous user profile data, I just installed clear OS, so anyways I don't have one. But question is still open: is there any chances that Sync Servers will be fixed and I get my data back? Or it is "done"?
-
Will be fixed, but there are no news for the moment.
-
I installed Vivaldi for the first time today in Linux (openSUSE) and in Android. Neither were able to sync for a long time (hour or more?).
Linux finally started syncing, but Android will not - it just says "Initializing sync..." forever.
I've tried the usual - restarting, logging out/in, etc.
Is anyone else experiencing issues today? (Another user had issues with desktop about the same time I did and his issues cleared up on the desktop when mine did.)
-
Here are your previous posts.
Use your profile icon / notifications to get back to them and replies.
-
Here is ok now
-
My Android browser finally asked for the sync password. That was at least an hour ago. It says "Active" but there's still no bookmarks. Backups and resets don't really apply here - this is a brand-new install of Vivaldi as of today (I haven't had it installed anywhere before now). I imported bookmarks from Firefox and then waited for hours for anything to sync.
I've been in IT for many years so I know things don't always behave as they should. I think I just had really lousy timing - installing on the one day Vivaldi has technical issues with sync. I really like the looks of the browser so I'll wait a while longer to see if my stuff syncs and I'll post back here later today or tomorrow with an update.
-
Yes,
Wait til tomorrow at least.
I've seen no reports at Telegram so the problem would be affecting just to a portion of the users.
-
It is working today.
Starting from my openSUSE system, I deleted all my remote sync data and re-entered the password. It immediately said it up/downloaded.
Next, I re-entered the password on my Android device. It immediately pulled down my bookmarks.
Just dumb luck yesterday that I set up a new browser on the day there was a glitch in the matrix.
-
I'm new to Vivaldi too. (Only because Brave now flashes/freezes on my chromebook.)
I finally got Vivaldi setup and synced/imported my old bookmarks on the desktop. I cannot get it to sync settings or bookmarks to my phone or chromebook, even overnight. It synced one speeddial and the vivaldi site bookmarks, so I know the connection is there. But nothing else is working.