@syrahkat If you have any other questions, feel free to ask me. I have written about a dozen small extensions by now, so I have a general idea of what goes into making them. Some of them can be found here if you want some reference (know a lot of extensions' code can be fairly difficult to decipher, so having some simple ones to look at might help): https://github.com/ortiza5?tab=repositories

In case you want something that gives the id of the current active tab directly, then this should do it (assuming you are using manifest V3 where promises work):

let activeTabId = (await chrome.tabs.query({ active: true, currentWindow: true }))[0].id;

But it is probably safer to use the callback function of the chrome.tabs.query instead because the above code assumes that a valid result is returned, but if for some reason it isn't ,then the [0].id at the end will cause an error.

@syrahkat said in Problem getting active tab in extension in web panel:

I can really code and I just know a tiny bit of javascript. I was actually surprised it finally worked in Chrome, even in the Side Bar there. Now that I know in principle it should be possible, I can keep trying to get it working.