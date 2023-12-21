Text Blaze and ActiveInbox not working
The first one is Text Blaze it has an option to open a Dashboard which loads as a new tab. But it fails to load it does nothing but work in every other chrome browser.
Also an option is to a TB<space> shortcut to activate a snippet again works in every other browser but not Vivaldi.
I use a Gmail extension which open some panels for notes and tasks but same again does nothing in Vivaldi but ok in other browsers. Some knowledge about the extensions is required a little, i can send a little video if required
@OsoPolar Hi, please edit your post and add links to these extensions.
DoctorG Ambassador
@OsoPolar I can not test as i have no TextBlaze account.
Had you tested in a test profile with no Vivaldi Blocker active? Check Troubleshooting issues.
@OsoPolar said in Text Blaze and ActiveInbox not working:
The first one is Text Blaze
Seems to work fine here, tested in a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.5 Stable on Windows 10.
Video: https://0x0.st/Hguo.mp4
Possibly this is a Linux-only issue, but I doubt it.
I use a Gmail extension
Not willing to test that as it requires connecting my Gmail to their service.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
mib3berlin
OK it works with new profile no blockers or ads enabled
Can i white list the extention ?
@OsoPolar There is no whitelist for extensions. Extensions either work or they don't.
I suggest you try to figure out what causes the extension to fail.
Could be adblocker list, could be another extension, could be some strange combination of settings. Maybe you need to exclude from blocking the sites you want the extension to work on.
Start with a clean profile, then work up to replicate the settings in your old profile to try to reproduce the issue.
And please note: Even if an issue exists with an extensions in Vivaldi, fixing issues with extensions not working is not high priority for Vivaldi developers. Fixing extensions not working in a browser belongs to the extension developer.
DoctorG Ambassador
@OsoPolar I checked source of extension and guess these URLs needs allowlist:
https://*.blaze.today/* https://blaze.today/*
@Pathduck its stopped working again even in clean profile so i will report to TextBlaze Team for them to test it. Think it might be their issue but thank you for helping
@Pathduck hi its nothing to do with any website. It is the process of it opening its own dashboard that is not working from the taskbar.
But i have already asked them to test it with a Linux environment tied to Vivaldi as it works in the other Chrome browsers in Linux.
So it can only be an issue with how it runs with Vivaldi in Linux so fingers crossed .
Thank you for your help