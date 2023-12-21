@OsoPolar There is no whitelist for extensions. Extensions either work or they don't.

I suggest you try to figure out what causes the extension to fail.

Could be adblocker list, could be another extension, could be some strange combination of settings. Maybe you need to exclude from blocking the sites you want the extension to work on.

Start with a clean profile, then work up to replicate the settings in your old profile to try to reproduce the issue.

And please note: Even if an issue exists with an extensions in Vivaldi, fixing issues with extensions not working is not high priority for Vivaldi developers. Fixing extensions not working in a browser belongs to the extension developer.