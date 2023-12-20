Tabs reload every time visited
Every time I open a tab (not the app!) its content is reloaded. Switching from one tab to another – it reloads. Check on another tab – reload. Coming back – reload. This is horrible!
I was thinking of heavy RAM usage by other apps but there is over 1 GB free and Boat Browser or switches effortless without reload/refresh between even big sites. I have also tried to stick vivaldi to RAM (Galaxy feature) without any success.
This issue has been posted three years ago (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55731/why-it-reloads-page-automatically?lang=de) without any remedy. It seems to appear occasionally only.
What can I do?
@Crooser
Hi, how many tab you have open?
I test this with 10 or so and they don't reload, switching from one tab to another is instantly.
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.4.3171.110
Whenever I face issues I wanna fix, I first try out a few things to lay the groundwork for where to look for a solution (after obvious things like a browser/PC restart):
- Try again in a different browser (though probably not applicable here)
a) Fixed > try next steps (in Vivaldi)
b) Not Fixed > probably your PC (or the website, if website-specific issue)
- Try again in a private window (any extensions allowed in private mode?)
a) Fixed > probably an extension
b) Not fixed > try next step
- Try again in a guest profile
a) Fixed > probably a setting [if 2b) applies]
b) Not fixed > probably the browser itself
Just for the sake of completion, here are some things I might try to work out the possible issues mentioned above (though you have done some of these already):
- Extensions: Turn off all extensions and restart browser, then one by one turn 1 extension on & restart browser to find the culprit by when issue appears again; test with browser's own task manager open
- Setting: Look for (partial) keywords associated with issue (eg. here: "load") in settings; read through all settings categories to do with issue; turn on/off hardware acceleration and restart
- Browser: Try to update; switch to last stable channel if on snapshot; uninstall & reinstall; test same version on different device; test with browser's own task manager open
- PC: Test on different device; test while checking stats like RAM on task manager (performance tab); restart browser as admin; check out firewall settings; look into device logs
It's always helpful for people seeing posts on here to get the complete picture of what is happening, so including the results of these tests about under which circumstances the issue occurs/stops will help move along the process by a lot.
In this specific instance, it would also be interesting to find out if the issue also occurs with pinned tabs, especially with the setting "Always load pinned tabs" turned on.

@buesra24
Hi, this looks all correct but we are in an Android tread so we cant do 90% of your solutions/test.
Cheers, mib
@buesra24 Thanks for the detailled hints. But as @mib3berlin already mentioned: in vivaldi for Android there are no extensions (at least I have none) and there is no profile to switch to and AS I already mentioned different browsers have been tested and they have no such issues.
So it remains to a test with a private window and there the tabs are also reloaded every time.
@mib3berlin
Hello, it already reloads with only two tabs open, and they don't even have to be extremely big (i. e. two small Wikipedia articles).
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (One UI 2.5)
Android 10
Vivaldi 6.4.3171.110
@Crooser
OK, do Samsung support dual apps?
It create a clone of an app, this would be a clean profile.
Can you add links to this Wiki pages, so we test the same pages?
Hi,
Have you played with Flags before this happening!
@mib3berlin Samsung supports dual apps only for selcted apps; in my device only WhatApp is eligible.
@Zalex108 Not that I know. What do You mean with flags?
@Crooser
chrome://flags/
@Zalex108
Ah, thank You. But (as You may have assumed after my question) I never touched the flags. Nevertheless I've ran "Reset all" without any remedy effect.
sbernecchia
@Crooser
you can create a work profile using shelter:
https://f-droid.org/en/packages/net.typeblog.shelter/
then you add vivaldi to the work profile.
an alternative could be to use samsung secure folder and install vivaldi into it.