Whenever I face issues I wanna fix, I first try out a few things to lay the groundwork for where to look for a solution (after obvious things like a browser/PC restart):

Try again in a different browser (though probably not applicable here)

a) Fixed > try next steps (in Vivaldi)

b) Not Fixed > probably your PC (or the website, if website-specific issue) Try again in a private window (any extensions allowed in private mode?)

a) Fixed > probably an extension

b) Not fixed > try next step Try again in a guest profile

a) Fixed > probably a setting [if 2b) applies]

b) Not fixed > probably the browser itself

Just for the sake of completion, here are some things I might try to work out the possible issues mentioned above (though you have done some of these already):

Extensions: Turn off all extensions and restart browser, then one by one turn 1 extension on & restart browser to find the culprit by when issue appears again; test with browser's own task manager open

Setting: Look for (partial) keywords associated with issue (eg. here: "load") in settings; read through all settings categories to do with issue; turn on/off hardware acceleration and restart

Browser: Try to update; switch to last stable channel if on snapshot; uninstall & reinstall; test same version on different device; test with browser's own task manager open

PC: Test on different device; test while checking stats like RAM on task manager (performance tab); restart browser as admin; check out firewall settings; look into device logs

It's always helpful for people seeing posts on here to get the complete picture of what is happening, so including the results of these tests about under which circumstances the issue occurs/stops will help move along the process by a lot.

In this specific instance, it would also be interesting to find out if the issue also occurs with pinned tabs, especially with the setting "Always load pinned tabs" turned on.