(BUG) Sync on another device is showing same device twice and not syncing real-time.
LoneRanger12
Got an update yesterday but since last 3 updates this bug is there.
DoctorG Ambassador
@LoneRanger12 Duplicated entries of same device is known issue.
Sync was never real-time, can take 3 minutes up to 1 hour until sync kicks in. Fix for faster sync is planned.
LoneRanger12
@DoctorG Some time is acceptable but for days and unexpected sync out and log out and other red color issues and 1970 year is another.
Also can you look into this as I asked long time ago?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/716637
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/713763
(I am using these vertical tabs addons in chrome and find no such issues so expecting these to be resolved ASAP.)
Another bug issue.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/vivaldi-6-5-rc-2/#comment-718459
Most of my posts and comments dont get any responses or reviews.
DoctorG Ambassador
@LoneRanger12 said in (BUG) Sync on another device is showing same device twice and not syncing real-time.:
I think they are not much interested in theses mentioned feature requests or they missed posts.