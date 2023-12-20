Mastodon log in rejected; help!
Good morning '// evening. I have no problem accessing Mastodon from Vivaldi but I downloaded the app to my phone & it is rejecting all my credentials. I've double checked those credentials and they are still valid. I get a 'not allowed' error. ???? TIA
Mastodon?
@janrif Try this: Make sure you are logged in to the Forum, and then use the Vivaldi-provided panel button to open Mastodon. It should open with you already logged in. If you are just trying to log in from a generic link, follow the link https://social/vivaldi/net.home .
Once at that address, sign in as your forum [email protected] .
If that doesn't work, comment here again.
@Ayespy From Play store, I dl Mastodon & followed above wo success in either case. However, I created a Mastodon account via Vivaldi & that worked fine. I guess the problem is solved but I don't understand why it was so convoluted. In the dl version, it offers choice to sign in from server of choice so I found & selected social/vivaldi but that wouldn't take my credentials. I only mention this bc it might confuse others. Weird.
@ybjrepnfr said in Masterdon log in rejected; help!:
Mastodon?
Yes; I mis-spelled it. Thank you.