The latest version of Vivaldi worked until the major update 6.4. The Samsung Galaxy secure folder is an encrypted folder that basically creates a second phone environment for your apps. Vivaldi is the only app that worked before that no longer works after update. Every other mobile browser still works inside the secure folder environment except Vivaldi.

What happens: The secure folder lets me install. However when I start the app it does nothing. If I attempt to start the app again it says something went wrong-never actually opens. The app works flawlessly outside of the secure folder on the same phone. I have deleted and reinstalled Vivaldi with the same crash results.

My phone: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. One UI 6.0, Android 14 Kernel 5.15.94

Has anyone else attempted to run Vivaldi in the Samsung secure folder?