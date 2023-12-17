Glitchs in the theme in all websites
this can be see on the left side the glitche in the theme. vivaldi is showing this from the last update. it become solid color when i remove pointer from the text or clickables. please check it. and repond. otherwise it will be a desastor and i cannot be able to use it.
@fazeel47 An example URL would be helpful.
Is likely the adblocker, one of the extensions, or a broken profile.
I've seem these glitches too (grey painting over the screen). It is very random, therefore hard to reproduce.
The [now-a-joke] Opera had a similar issue, but with much stronger symptoms, when they released their version based on Chromium 119:
https://forums.opera.com/post/333743 / https://i.imgur.com/SuG86F5.png
https://forums.opera.com/post/333824 / https://forums.opera.com/assets/uploads/files/1700032243789-some-view.jpg
https://forums.opera.com/post/333826 suggested the workaround to disable a flag (#ui-compositor-multithreaded), which exists only there.
Imo, it may be caused by a change in HW accelerated rendering since Chromium 119.
DoctorG Ambassador
@fazeel47 If you have set any at vivaldi://flags please reset flags.
If you have set any settings/optimisation in your GPU's Settings Panel, please disable these optimisations.
Got the same issue. IIRC, it started appearing after one of the latest snapshot updates, just before 6.5 RC 1. The glitch can appear on any website, all vivaldi flags are at their default settings, no GPU optimizations enabled. The glitch can be sometimes triggered by hovering the mouse over other tabs. The screenshot below shows the glitch appearing on vivaldi.com using guest profile without any extensions. The pattern of grey areas is random every time and looks like some kind of GPU rendering glitch.
Info from vivaldi "about" page:
Vivaldi 6.5.3222.3 (Official Build) (64-bit) OS Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.3693) JavaScript V8 12.0.267.10 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\*****\VivaldiSnapshot\Application\vivaldi.exe" --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --restart --save-page-as-mhtml --vivaldi-standalone --restart --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end
p.s.: the GPU is Intel HD4000
@wonderwhy I do not know if this internal experimental setting could help:
open
vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-2d-canvasand set to Disabled (or viceversa) and restart.
@DoctorG said in Glitchs in the theme in all websites:
open vivaldi://flags/#disable-accelerated-2d-canvas and set to Disabled (or viceversa) and restart.
Nope, didn't help, still the same.
DoctorG Ambassador
@wonderwhy Settings → Webpages → disable hardware acceleration
Does your issue still happen?
@DoctorG said in Glitchs in the theme in all websites:
Does your issue still happen?
No, it seems it doesn't happen with hardware acceleration turned off.
@wonderwhy The wait for help from a user with a Intel HD4000, i can not help with Vivaldi Intel driver issues. Or stay with Hardware Accel off.
mib3berlin
@wonderwhy
Hi, I had a HD 4000 but it is a very old GPU, 12 Years.
If you don`t have any performance issues at video streaming or something leave it disabled.
You can try a flag for older cards, enable HW acceleration again, enable this flag:
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
Please reset all flags if it not help, nobody knows what they may do in the future.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin said in Glitchs in the theme in all websites:
You can try a flag for older cards, enable HW acceleration again, enable this flag:
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
Well, it helped to some extent.Thanks! The issue is much more rare now, but it'sstill present.
Curiously, one of the pages where it triggers more reliably is Chrome's own GPU blacklist — https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/gpu/+/master/config/software_rendering_list.json. I don't know if it's the same list Chrome and/or Vivaldi uses internally, but HD 4000 is not listed there (HD 3000 is though).
edit 3: looks like it has nothing to do with the page itself..
One thing I noticed from the beginning is that the issue is almost impossible to trigger in a guest profile with only a couple of tabs open (hence the number of tabs in my screenshot above). While on my regular profile with 284 tabs it appears more often.
Yes, HD 4000 is an older GPU, but it's still capable in terms of both performance (depending on your CPU) and tech it supports. And in my particular case it runs 4K video just fine. And yes, many people still use 10-year old laptops for various reasons.
I wonder what GPU @fazeel47 has. The issue could be more than a particular GPU model/driver quirk.
edit: YouTube 4K@60fps video still works fine with the flag enabled.
edit 2: the issue, sadly, is still present
@mib3berlin looks like I was too quick to jump to conclusions, sorry: the glitch still appears. Probably not as often as before, but it's very subjective as I have no way to reliably test it.
https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=422000
Could be a vsync issue.
If you start cmd,.exe and run this command
start vivaldi --disable-gpu-vsync
Does this work in a better way.
-
@DoctorG No, it still works the same way with vsync disabled.
Just tested the standalone snapshot: the glitch doesn't happen on version 3206.24 (from 01.12.2023).