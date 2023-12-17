@mib3berlin said in Glitchs in the theme in all websites:

You can try a flag for older cards, enable HW acceleration again, enable this flag:

chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist

Well, it helped to some extent. Thanks! The issue is much more rare now, but it's still present.

Curiously, one of the pages where it triggers more reliably is Chrome's own GPU blacklist — https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/gpu/+/master/config/software_rendering_list.json. I don't know if it's the same list Chrome and/or Vivaldi uses internally, but HD 4000 is not listed there (HD 3000 is though).

edit 3: looks like it has nothing to do with the page itself..

One thing I noticed from the beginning is that the issue is almost impossible to trigger in a guest profile with only a couple of tabs open (hence the number of tabs in my screenshot above). While on my regular profile with 284 tabs it appears more often.

Yes, HD 4000 is an older GPU, but it's still capable in terms of both performance (depending on your CPU) and tech it supports. And in my particular case it runs 4K video just fine. And yes, many people still use 10-year old laptops for various reasons.

I wonder what GPU @fazeel47 has. The issue could be more than a particular GPU model/driver quirk.

edit: YouTube 4K@60fps video still works fine with the flag enabled.

edit 2: the issue, sadly, is still present