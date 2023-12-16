New private windows briefly flash purple in 6.5
Since updating to Vivaldi 6.5, every time I open a new incognito window it flashes a jarring purple background with a big icon of a ghost before it finishes loading. This screen is visible for less than a second, too short to easily take a screenshot of.
I notice in the release notes there's a line mentioning "[New][Private Window] Theme the window appropriately while loading (VB-101513)" that I assume is related to this change. I wasn't able to find any new settings related to this behavior. I'm not sure what "appropriately" is supposed to mean, but this is an arbitrary new color that clashes with my theme for the brief moment that it flickers across my screen, and ends up looking more like a glitch than anything else.
Can anyone provide any detail on what this change was intended to be? I'm all for making private windows easier to distinguish -- I've already been using a script to add a "private" class to the window's
#appelement so I can style the window accordingly, and it would be great if an identifier like that could be available right away instead of having to wait for my script to identify the window type. But this new behavior is mostly just confusing.
Aaron Translator
I think this is a striking reminder.
a feature, not a bug.
Yeah, it's supposed to flash the page with the ghost. Earlier versions just showed the same splash screen as a regular window, i.e. the V logo.
The problem seems to be that is always flashes with a purple background, the background of the theme called "Private". But "Private" is just a theme like any other. IMO it should flash the background of the theme the user has selected for Private Windows.
If the user has chosen "Hot Pink" as their Private Window theme, it should flash ... Pink.
Aaron Translator
Have you ever noticed that when the big ghost disappears, it turns into a little ghost and runs to the right of the address bar, quietly watching you?
I don't doubt that the change was intentional, but I'm not sure you can really call it a "reminder" when it disappears before my fingers leave the keys I pressed to open the window. Doing something here does make sense, but what's being done currently looks out of place compared to the rest of the browser UI, and doesn't seem to be possible to customize.
No actually, because I hide that icon and add a different one to the top left corner of the window, where I'm used to looking for such an indicator. I was never a fan of Google's decision to fill up the extension area with countless other buttons and controls, and even though Vivaldi followed that same design change, its single biggest strength for me is that I can (usually) change things I don't like, even if it's not open source.