Since updating to Vivaldi 6.5, every time I open a new incognito window it flashes a jarring purple background with a big icon of a ghost before it finishes loading. This screen is visible for less than a second, too short to easily take a screenshot of.

I notice in the release notes there's a line mentioning "[New][Private Window] Theme the window appropriately while loading (VB-101513)" that I assume is related to this change. I wasn't able to find any new settings related to this behavior. I'm not sure what "appropriately" is supposed to mean, but this is an arbitrary new color that clashes with my theme for the brief moment that it flickers across my screen, and ends up looking more like a glitch than anything else.