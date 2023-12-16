Any help on this please? This new address bar has made using the browser such a miserable experience I don't want to do it anymore.

Why couldn't they have just left it alone? I have no idea what's intended and what's a bug, all I know is this is a massive step backward.

It happens even with address bar auto-complete turned off. I type "github.com" into the address bar and the dropdown appears and autoselects a page on Github I visited once. This isn't where I want to go, I just want to go to the front page. I hit ENTER and it sends me to the autoselected page that I didn't want to go to; it'd do that even if I'd pressed DELETE.

The only way to not get it to navigate wherever the hell it wants is to physically close the dropdown to clear the auto-select.

So what we have here is autocompletion even when autocompletion is turned off. Worse, this second-tier autocompletion re-introduces bugs from earlier in the year that would place search suggestions into the address bar.

How am I the only person complaining about this? Please fix it!