Deleting autocompleted result does not reassign ENTER key
- Visit a website like www.amazon.com.
- Open a new tab and try to search for "Amaz".
- Search bar will autocomplete with "www.amazon.com" -- good so far.
- Press DELETE or BACKSPACE to clear result and go back to "amaz". Note how the entry for www.amazon.com, displayed in the address bar dropdown, is still highlit.
- With "amaz" in the address bar, hit ENTER. You will navigate to Amazon.com.
Deleting autocompleted results does not re-assign the ENTER key because the autocompleted entry is still highlit in the dropdown. The contents of the address bar should always take precedent over the results beneath it.
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.39 / Windows 11
DoctorG Ambassador
@5eagull Can not reproduce it. Could be something with settings. Please post cropped screenshot of your Settings → Addressbar → dropdown priority
Good news @DoctorG , that means I stand a chance at fixing it. Thanks for offering to help.
Here's how things are right now:
-
Any help on this please? This new address bar has made using the browser such a miserable experience I don't want to do it anymore.
Why couldn't they have just left it alone? I have no idea what's intended and what's a bug, all I know is this is a massive step backward.
It happens even with address bar auto-complete turned off. I type "github.com" into the address bar and the dropdown appears and autoselects a page on Github I visited once. This isn't where I want to go, I just want to go to the front page. I hit ENTER and it sends me to the autoselected page that I didn't want to go to; it'd do that even if I'd pressed DELETE.
The only way to not get it to navigate wherever the hell it wants is to physically close the dropdown to clear the auto-select.
So what we have here is autocompletion even when autocompletion is turned off. Worse, this second-tier autocompletion re-introduces bugs from earlier in the year that would place search suggestions into the address bar.
How am I the only person complaining about this? Please fix it!
Reënabling "best result" fixes the majority of this but that also autocompletes search suggestions which is something no human being wants.