Bookmarks nicknames not working in URL bar
Hello,
from v6.5.3206.39 I see that bookmarks nicknames is not possible to use directly in URL bar. Is there some change?
Thank you
Sinix
DoctorG Ambassador
@Sinix How long is the nickname? I know about single characters do not work.
I use two or three characters on empty URL bar. It is some change from last update.
FWIW in Vivaldi 6.5.3206.38 (RC2) they work, I have at least 3 nicknames of 2 chars, and all 3 give the url/javascriptlets associated with the bookmarks.
I can confirm single char nicknames don't work, and if intended it should be warned in the bookmark editor
For all my bookmark nicknames I see from last update "DNS_PROBE_FINISHED_NXDOMAIN" Error.
It is not connectivity problem. Vivaldi is only trying translate nicknames as url address. That is not expected behavior.
both nicknames for individual pages and folders work for me (3 chars and up)
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.38 (Snapshot) / Win10 22H2
Both single and two letter nicknames not working for me either after update to latest build.
Go into Settings, Address Bar > Drop-Down Menu Priority and move "Bookmarks Nicknames" to the top.
Unfortunately that did not work.
-
You could try turning off "Browser History" as well if it's on. If you are typing the letters and pressing enter quickly, there is an issue with having Browser History enabled where it doesn't recognize the full string that you typed.
These two things have two-letter bookmark nicknames working for me. Also tried adding a one-letter nickname and it seemed to work.
@timconner said in Bookmarks nicknames not working in URL bar:
Go into Settings, Address Bar > Drop-Down Menu Priority and move "Bookmarks Nicknames" to the top.
Thanks, this helped.
Nicknames with one letter finally work again.
Drop-Down menu is different topic. I have Drop-Down menu (showing) off. I have still no solution after last (6.5.3206.39) for this possibility of nicknames. Some next ideas? Thank you.
Still not working. Is this a known bug in the latest stable release?