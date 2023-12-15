what your thoughts on Vivaldi mobile ?
Got a new phone and first thing I did was to install it. I was mindblown that it acts similarly as the desktop app. Minus the side bar XD
It's an ok browser for android. Tab management is insane like big daddy. But I have found some issues.
1- it uses a lot of resources well not as much as Firefox but it's still pretty high and battery draining. Edge suits better here in terms of resource management.
2- at times it get unresponsive
3- customization is slightly limited yeah sure we cannot port a whole pc app on mobile but wish we could add extensions in there.
4- freezes a lot. And I am using stable. Watching a video can cause an unexpected freeze and I am forced to close the app. At times I can wait but it ain't worth it.
Well on PC I use snapshot. Maybe I should use snapshot on android too? Maybe it is better than stable?
Overall I like it but with the problems mentioned above (minus the extension) it's a bit hard to make it a default for full time use.
What about you guys?
It syncs my stuff. I use it. Not much I need from a mobile browser, does adblocking, allows me to have a single bottom bar. Downsides: No reader view, no automatic line breaks on zoom. Which is arguably a bummer.
ksx4system
It used to be the best browser for Android, now it's barely usable.
@kriyapedo I don't get freezes or unresponsiveness on Samsung Android 14. I do only a limited amount of phone browsing (no more than I absolutely have to), but it works beautifully for what I do.
I can't even imagine using any other browser on my phone.
It's a pretty nice browser. I just wish it could autofill my passwords across Android, not just within Vivaldi itself.
oh here's my opinion Vivaldi on mobile is just awful and they don't care.
@lockrol What are your exact complaints?
That's a mighty odd remark concerning an additional platform Vivaldi hired an entire new team and worked over a year to implement. "They don't care" frequently means, "they don't have my device or my work habits and have not tailored the new platform to conform exactly to my use case."
That said, perhaps the development team could acquire some data to "care" about if you would be so kind, and trouble yourself, to respond to @RiveDroite 's question. What are your exact complaints? And while you are at it, what is the device and the OS on which you are having these complaints?
stilgarwolf
Vivaldi mobile leaks details about your phone model, memory size, etc...
If it matters to you, check the browser at coveryourtracks.eff.org, browserleaks.com, deviceinfo.me, ...
ksx4system
They used to care and they don't give a single f-word nowadays Migrate to Firefox like I did.
Every browser does that.
stilgarwolf
Firefox, Brave do not leak phone model.
So using Vivaldi on a rare phone model is one of the most effective tracking method.
@RiveDroite for past year every single update broke something... Remember when password manager caused browser to crash? it took over a month to fix it. Till then word from Vivaldi was to seek alternative. like really?
then another update cause the adress bar to overlap over other ui elements when it's on bottom. even now there's a zoom issue going on that make desktop sites to crop out. many complaints it in this forum.
Vivaldi on mobile is still not stable even after this much years. It's just a bundle of many features. and settings doens't have a good arrangement. It's just many settings thrown around.
-
@Ayespy just look around what others say.
@lockrol every single software release has some bugs. It doesn't matter what kind of software it is.
@RiveDroite yea there will be. but serious bug that prevent the working of app? And another month to resolve it? idk any other mainstream app that do it.. let alone a browser
edwardp Ambassador
@kriyapedo @ksx4system @lockrol
Have you taken the time to submit a bug report about your issues?
If not, please do and provide the bug report number(s) (VAB-xxxx).
If you already have, please provide the bug report number(s).
Thank you.
edwardp Ambassador
I would go one step further and go to https://browserleaks.com/ip
You will see exactly what is sent to their web site. Nowhere in this information does it show the phone model.
It shows your IP address and location, the operating system (Android, in this case), the Internet provider you are on and information about the browser, not the phone model.
As for my thoughts on Vivaldi for Android? I love it. Google Chrome is disabled on my phone.
ksx4system
@edwardp someone else reported this bug and it was ignored I no longer care, migrated to Firefox
stilgarwolf
You will see exactly what is sent to their web site. Nowhere in this information does it show the phone model.