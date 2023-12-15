Got a new phone and first thing I did was to install it. I was mindblown that it acts similarly as the desktop app. Minus the side bar XD

It's an ok browser for android. Tab management is insane like big daddy. But I have found some issues.

1- it uses a lot of resources well not as much as Firefox but it's still pretty high and battery draining. Edge suits better here in terms of resource management.

2- at times it get unresponsive

3- customization is slightly limited yeah sure we cannot port a whole pc app on mobile but wish we could add extensions in there.

4- freezes a lot. And I am using stable. Watching a video can cause an unexpected freeze and I am forced to close the app. At times I can wait but it ain't worth it.

Well on PC I use snapshot. Maybe I should use snapshot on android too? Maybe it is better than stable?

Overall I like it but with the problems mentioned above (minus the extension) it's a bit hard to make it a default for full time use.

What about you guys?