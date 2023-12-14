Hi everybody,

I recently installed Vivaldi and have to say it is a truly wonderful experience.

Today, I tried to install WhatsApp on my left side panel and encountered a snag. I can log in just fine, but for some reason I cannot adjust the width of the panel.

I chose the desktop version, activated user-defined width and as soon as I hover over the right edge, I can see arrows indicating the option to move the border. But when I click to drag, the panel window immediately closes. Mind you, this happens with other panels as well.

To top it off, when I am back to the website I visited before opening the panel, I cannot interact with content unless I switch to a different tab and back.

Has anybody else encountered something like this?