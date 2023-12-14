Can't resize side panels
In the most recent version (6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit), Windows 10) it is imposible to resize side panels. As soon as you point the right edge of side bar and press LMB the panel gets closed.
@p8R Known and unfixed issue with floating panels.
Pesala Ambassador
@p8R Reported already as:
(VB-102069) Unable to Resize Floating Panels
If so, I'm sorry for duplicating an issue.
@DoctorG it works for me in Vivaldi 6.5.3206.38
Hi everybody,
I recently installed Vivaldi and have to say it is a truly wonderful experience.
Today, I tried to install WhatsApp on my left side panel and encountered a snag. I can log in just fine, but for some reason I cannot adjust the width of the panel.
I chose the desktop version, activated user-defined width and as soon as I hover over the right edge, I can see arrows indicating the option to move the border. But when I click to drag, the panel window immediately closes. Mind you, this happens with other panels as well.
To top it off, when I am back to the website I visited before opening the panel, I cannot interact with content unless I switch to a different tab and back.
Has anybody else encountered something like this?
@Ragnir75 A known issue with floating panels. No fix ready yet.
Thanks, @DoctorG, at least it is nothing on my end, that is good to know.
Aaron Translator
@Ragnir75 Temporarily deactivate the floating panel in settings, and then you can resize the panel. After the adjustment is completed, change it back to the floating panel.
@p8R Same here, very frustrating issue. Found somewhat workaround, in Panel Options uncheck "Auto-Close Inactive Panel" but this is not very convenient either.
@daniel255 In fact it is not as frustrating as one could expect. You can bypass it by turning off "floating" option for the panel, then setting its desired width, and finally re-enabling the "floating" option. In the effect the panel will be floatin and will have the desired width.
@p8R said in Can't resize side panels:
@daniel255 In fact it is not as frustrating as one could expect. You can bypass it by turning off "floating" option for the panel, then setting its desired width, and finally re-enabling the "floating" option. In the effect the panel will be floatin and will have the desired width.
Actually this is not working for me, it's get closed as well, even if it's not floating. Have to disable that auto-close to resize it at all.
Also I adjust the size all the time based on the actual content of the panel.
@daniel255 Try to disable "floating" option for all the panels, not only for the one you want to resize (from the contex menu: Floating Panel / All panels). Then resize the panel, then turn the "floating" option on for all the panels.
If you turn off the "floating" option for all the panel, then the panel won't close while resizeing. Well... at least it doesn't close for me.
Thanks, everybody—deactivating floating panels globally in the settings worked a treat!
Confirming this is also an issue in Linux—6.5.3206.39 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)—and the same temporary fix works there.
Pesala Ambassador
@smithern The bug is fixed in the latest Snapshot.
@smithern Had you tested 6.5.3222.3 Snapshot?
because of this issue im thinking about moving to edge cuz it also has a side panel
