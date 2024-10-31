Synchronized Devices Duplicated
Synced Tabs shows same instance multiple times
Should Synced Tabs show multiple entries for the same vivaldi instance?
If I open the window panel I can find under Synced Tabs the following:
This happens in all my instances including the one with multiple synced entries.
@Durtro Duplicates happened for me while testing newest internal 6.5 the last days. Strange issue!
Check how many devices are attached
Open vivaldi://sync-internals
Select "Sync Node Browser" → "Device Info"
I have 5 entries from my 5 browsers syncing from different devices.
@DoctorG For me it is not a new problem but now with the new entry on the window panel it is too much visual noise...
On my offending instance I have hundreds of entries under that and more than one device is repeated. On another instance I have one entry per device with the exception of the offending instance that shows multiple times (dozens).
@Durtro said in Synced Tabs shows same instance multiple times:
On my offending instance I have hundreds of entries under that and more than one device is repeated. On another instance I have one entry per device with the exception of the offending instance that shows multiple times (dozens).
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG reported VB-102385
@Durtro Confirmed.
I think this problem is also messing my address bar drop-down menu. Had to uncheck the Sync Tabs entry from the Drop-Down Menu Priority due to seconds lag on starting typing and seeing anything at all. It is at the moment unusable if that entry is selected.
So in sync-internals on the about tab I have on Type Info table the following entry:
So if those are indeed the synced devices I'm without words! I use 4 devices with vivaldi. Have another one not synched at the moment.
From the Sync Node Browser and looking at the scrollbar:
Device info collapsed
Device info expanded
mib2berlin Soprano
@Durtro
Hi, did you ever try to reset the remote data?
I test a lot and have often non existing devices in the list, after a reset all is cleaned up.
I have 5 synced devices in the list at moment, the Device Info show 9 but 1044 is really annoying.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I'll have to try it but haven't done it recently.
Anyway shouldn't device info numbers be the same across the devices?
I ask it because I do have 1044 on the most problematic/offending instance but another instance that I can access right now only has 79 entries. From those 79 entries 3 are unique and the remaining are from the instance with 1044 devices. So the 4 mentioned devices.
@Durtro said in Synced Tabs shows same instance multiple times:
Anyway shouldn't device info numbers be the same across the devices?
A quick check on Android shows the same as on desktop, so yes.
I am not sure if it make sense to report this to the bug tracker, something has mess up the counter in your sync system.
Hard to reproduce.
Check this
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/754816
I guess, Both are the same problem.
So I did reset the remote data this weekend for the new version (snapshot) that introduced Structure in Synced tabs menu. In my case I'm using 4 instances (2 windows snapshots, 1 linux snapshot and 1 android stable).
I first terminated the sessions on two windows instances that I use at work. After that and at home I proceeded with the remote data reset on my linux instance. That made my android instance stop sync as expected and I just enabled it again. In the process I also changed the sync passphrase.
After the weekend I synched again my work windows instances changing also the devices names.
The dozen instances that I had before disappeared but I do have new duplicates. Can't check my home instance now but I do have the following on the ones I can check via the windows panel:
- windows work instance 1:
- windows work instance 2;
- android;
- linux home instance;
- android;
- linux home instance
- windows work instance 2:
- windows work instance 1;
- android;
- linux home instance;
- android;
- linux home instance
- android:
- windows work instance 1 (last sync 8m);
- windows work instance 2 (last sync 19m);
- linux home instance (last sync 1h);
- linux home instance (last sync 2d)
I can't really say at this point if this is expected behavior or not.
I also suffer from duplicate notes when I edit some of them. I usually end up with the edited note and a copy of that note pre edit....
- windows work instance 1:
@Durtro
I can confirm both, the duplicate synced tabs are known but the duplicates notes not.
Please report it.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin duplicate notes bug reported VB-109162
In my case it is pretty consistent in behavior for one specific note I often edit to append some content.
@Durtro
Thanks for the report, confirmed.
I had notes disabled in my internal 6.9 build, now enabled I get this:
I have now 20 notes more.
therealahall
Can confirm that this is still occurring on the 7.0 release branch. I had experienced it in 6.9, reset the remote data, upgraded to 7.0, things were fine for a bit but today I'm back to a fully duplicated set.
@therealahall
Hi, I checked 7.0 and found 2 duplicates, no idea when I checked this the last time.
Do you use other devices had the old duplicated notes perhaps?
This happen several times to me connecting a device which was not synced for some time, I get all my deleted bookmarks back.
-
As for me I'm still affected by both problems...
@Durtro
To my knowledge the duplication of devices is a Chromium bug.
There is a patch to fix this but it is marked as "For Chromium 132" from the Chromium developers.
We will get this with Vivaldi 7.1, no idea if this fix the notes issues too.
Cheers, mib