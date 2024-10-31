So I did reset the remote data this weekend for the new version (snapshot) that introduced Structure in Synced tabs menu. In my case I'm using 4 instances (2 windows snapshots, 1 linux snapshot and 1 android stable).

I first terminated the sessions on two windows instances that I use at work. After that and at home I proceeded with the remote data reset on my linux instance. That made my android instance stop sync as expected and I just enabled it again. In the process I also changed the sync passphrase.

After the weekend I synched again my work windows instances changing also the devices names.

The dozen instances that I had before disappeared but I do have new duplicates. Can't check my home instance now but I do have the following on the ones I can check via the windows panel:

windows work instance 1: windows work instance 2; android; linux home instance; android; linux home instance



windows work instance 2: windows work instance 1; android; linux home instance; android; linux home instance



android: windows work instance 1 (last sync 8m); windows work instance 2 (last sync 19m); linux home instance (last sync 1h); linux home instance (last sync 2d)



I can't really say at this point if this is expected behavior or not.

I also suffer from duplicate notes when I edit some of them. I usually end up with the edited note and a copy of that note pre edit....