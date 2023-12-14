Vivaldi celebrates the Holidays with a feature-packed update
jon Vivaldi Team
Wrapping up 2023 on a high note, we gift you a string of features including the Sessions Panel, Synced Open Tabs, Full History Sync, Workspace Rules, and improved Notes. Download Vivaldi 6.5 on desktops and notebooks.
Thanks a ton for your hard work!
@jon, updated delighted, shared. Thank you very much and have a Merry Christmas
Thanks a lot for this new version.
Thanks for the great work! I like how workspaces are becoming more like Firefox containers. They just need to be able to separate the data by container to reach their full potential.
Using Vivaldi on my Android phone. Love it. But still no two-finger-swipe gestures on trackpad for history forward/back makes the browser useless on a laptop.
Pesala Ambassador
Thanks. Updated my Review Page with the latest changes.
I appreciate the fixes to Spatial Navigation.
This is huge! With the sessions panel I believe I'll be able to conquer my tab hoarding habits.
Is there a chance to make sessions groupable into folders, like bookmarks are?
DoctorG Ambassador
Sadly the browser is cracked holiday gift for me.
🪲Spatial Navigation fails on some pages to select links if a skip link menu is selected by Tab key.
Bug reported as VB-102375 "[regression] Spatial Navigation broken after opening menu for skiplinks with Tab key"
11th updated
A nice and "undocumented" improvement for Spatial Navigation is that
Ctrl+Enternow actually opens a new background tab - previously it did the same as
Shift+Enter.
@Pathduck said in Vivaldi celebrates the Holidays with a feature-packed update:
A nice and "undocumented" improvement for Spatial Navigation is that Ctrl+Enter now actually opens a new background tab
Really? Nor on my 6.5.3206.39 Win 11, neither on 6.5.3218.16 Always foregound.
-
@DoctorG Make sure you're not running any extensions that interfere - like my Spatial Navigation extension seems to mess this up but for me that's fine since I still prefer using it anyway.
Test in a clean profile
@Pathduck said in Vivaldi celebrates the Holidays with a feature-packed update:
Ctrl+Enter now actually opens a new background tab
Not only that but with Quick Commands too . Bothreported by me (VB-100440)(
VB-100562)
/edit: correction: opening in the background for QC was already working, 100440 was about domain expansion (which doesn't make any sense now that Ctrl+Enter is being used for opening in the background.)
@DoctorG Maybe that's why it wasn't mentioned in the changelog, because it is not working 100% correct (yet). Focusing All Controls and Links seem to affect it, tick Forms Only and reload.
@Pathduck A hell of usability.
Fails if i have activated Settings → Webpages → Focus → Focus All Controls and Links
@DoctorG Ouch, yeah that's unfortunate. I guess SpatNav should be able to replace the endless tabbing on websites, but it does not always work so users have to also use tab-navigation and it breaks...