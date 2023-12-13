@dslam10 A quick test you can do is to check IP, but especially the country you get.

If polestar Canada is using AT&T US servers is likely expected to encounter Geo Blocks.

Even if vivaldi would be able to spoof the location with Canada, still the IP could scream USA.

Also, any browser works this way, so the tech support reply is quite misleading.

Tl;Dr: To be identified as canadian, you should get a canada IP from polestar/at&t.

GPS still can give you the exact point of where you are in canada, but won't help for geoblocks.

@luetage A VPN used to be located where you actually are. Funny to think about that