Hi, please wait for some time before you report this to the bug tracker. Today Vivaldi publish the first release candidate for Vivaldi 6.5.

There are many changes a different Chromium version and so forth.

If you still have the same issues with new version report it.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib