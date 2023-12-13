Text is invisible
Latest Vivaldi version.
New install on new phone Moto G54.
All pages have invisible text.
Its only fixed by killing the app. But re-appears after a while.
Just adding that you are not alone. I'm having the same issue. Randomly it fixes itself for a few hours, then back to blank text.
Worthy adding to the report that the text IS THERE, you are allowed to select and copy it as usual, and all links also work as intended if you know where to click.
I'm using Android 13; moto g73 5G Build/T1TNS33.14-90-9-2
larsen0815
Same here on old Samsung Galaxy J3, running LineageOS 14.1 (Android 7.1.2). Problem appeared around three days ago.
mib3berlin
@coolmyll @Nibel @larsen0815
Hi, please wait for some time before you report this to the bug tracker. Today Vivaldi publish the first release candidate for Vivaldi 6.5.
There are many changes a different Chromium version and so forth.
If you still have the same issues with new version report it.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib