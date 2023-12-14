I have "As Tab Stack with Related Tabs" active for New Tab Position. And it comes with a comprimise I don't like:

When I'm in a tab stack, and I press Ctrl-T or click on the "+" that is there in the tab stack, I get a new window within the tab stack. Great.

But when there is no tab stack, just a single tab on its own, there's no way to open a new empty tab and create it in a new tab stack with the current tab. When I press Ctrl-T a new tab opens seperately from the current tab. I have to go the extra step of merging both tabs. Unfortunately there's no way to have it both at the same time, being able to open a new empty tab next to the current tab and being able to open a new empty tab in a newly created tab stack with the current tab either. Meaning being able to chose to create a new tab (no stacking) and a new tab within a new tab stack.

Same problem when using the search field to open a new tab with the search results. Using the search field in the address bar always creates a new tab outside the tab stack. But sometimes I want to use the search field and have the results in the same tab stack.

I'd love to have both functions for single unstacked tabs and not just for already established tab stacks. I think I can remember that there was an option to have two-level tab stacking always enabled even for a single unstacked tab, this would have given the user a "+" that initiates a tab stack, at the compromise to always waste screen real estate.