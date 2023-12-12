Vivaldi Social "locks up" after sitting idle for an hour or more
Hey all,
Has anyone experienced an issue with Vivaldi Social locking up after sitting idle for an hour or so (or a little longer)?
I've noticed that when Vivaldi Social sits idle for an hour or so in the Vivaldi browser, it becomes unresponsive and will actually crash the browser. To test this, I decided to run it on Firefox for a day. I purposely let it sit idle for a day and when I came back to it, it was responsive.
This has been happening for quite a while, in different versions of Vivaldi.
Any ideas on why this would happen in Vivaldi but run fine in Firefox?
Thanks!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I always have Vivaldi Social open in some profile in the background and have not noticed it becoming unresponsive let alone crashing.
Could you also test it in a new User Profile in Vivaldi?
Also, does the crash create a crash log? Instructions for locating crash logs can be found on https://help.vivaldi.com/tag/crash-report/.
Thanks for the ideas!
If was a profile issue, would this issue also transfer over to Firefox?
I will definitely check the logs. Thanks!!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
If it were an issue with your account profile, then it should be reproducible in Firefox too, but it's more likely a browser profile issue, so testing in a clean user profile with default settings and without extensions is a good way to confirm that.
I had one more thought. I once ran into issues on Mastodon, when I had over 10 tabs of Vivaldi Social open. If you also have Vivaldi Social open in a lot of tabs, try if closing most of the tabs helps.
Thank you, again. I only have one tab open with Vivaldi Social.
RealJosephKnapp
@cmccullough Many websites do that when I have a tab open for more than an hour. There are a few possible reasons, like the browser freezing the tab to save memory and cpu usage, or the fact that the website has javascript or webassembly components that are loaded and unloaded as the website is used. When that happens I simply reload the page, although I wonder how javascript libraries not made with tab freezing in mind handle being stopped and started again, do they have a reasonable time to finish up before the process is killed? I think that the problem could be solved by saving the exact state of the V8 VM that executes javascript and webassembly at the point right before it is stopped and then reloading from that exact state when starting again similar to how phantom OS does this with its virtual machine or how android apps like newpipe can survive a sudden restart of the OS. Until then just reload the page, it is what it is for now.