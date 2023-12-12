Hey all,

Has anyone experienced an issue with Vivaldi Social locking up after sitting idle for an hour or so (or a little longer)?

I've noticed that when Vivaldi Social sits idle for an hour or so in the Vivaldi browser, it becomes unresponsive and will actually crash the browser. To test this, I decided to run it on Firefox for a day. I purposely let it sit idle for a day and when I came back to it, it was responsive.

This has been happening for quite a while, in different versions of Vivaldi.

Any ideas on why this would happen in Vivaldi but run fine in Firefox?

Thanks!