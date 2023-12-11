Vivaldi 6.5 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3206.33/36
-
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for 6.5 for desktop and notebooks.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
@Ruarí An RC on a Monday?
-
[Thumbnails][Private Windows] Never store private thumbnails to disk: from 6.5 they could have been saved temporarily (VB-102047)
Law of Unintended Consequences?
-
MrDanielHarka
Thanks for your hard work! Even on a Monday!
-
@Pathduck We did clean them up if they did get left around somehow (crash at the wrong time?) but it is better they never touch the disk in the first place, obviously.
-
@TbGbe You don't want it?
-
6th updated
macOS 14.2 went live a few hours ago
-
@Ruarí said in Vivaldi 6.5 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3206.33/36:
@Pathduck We did clean them up if they did get left around somehow (crash at the wrong time?) but it is better they never touch the disk in the first place, obviously.
Or, like don't spend precious CPU cycles generating silly tab thumbnails - who needs those things anyway - you have so many tabs open you actually need a preview of how a tab looks before clicking it?
Text only please ma'am:
/* Tab tooltip hide image */ #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip .tooltip-item .thumbnail-image { display: none; }
(yes I know this won't actually stop the thumbs from being generated, but it's sure cleaner)
-
@Ruarí said in Vivaldi 6.5 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3206.33/36:
@TbGbe You don't want it?
Yes, but I'm hoping for a 6.6 Snappie for Christmas
-
Vivaldi wants to release 6.5 before Tarkov Arena lol
-
First release to stay alive for me since 3201.4.x64.
-
I wish there was a fix for blank linux speed dials.
-
Nightlies are back…
-
Pesala Ambassador
Anyone else seeing problems with non-floating Translate Panel staying open?
If I select some text on the page, the panel closes.
I have tried resetting floating panels, disabling This Panel for the Translate Panel, and restarting Vivaldi.
-
-
More regression bugs related to VB-102286 - Vivaldi Windows 6.5.3206.33 Desktop
Steps to reproduce:
- Open two websites in 2 tabs: 1. Google Translate 2. Any website containing text in foreign language.
- Press Ctrl + F9 to tile both sites side by side.
- Select text on the foreign website, drag text into Google Translate box.
- Drag and drop doesn't work anymore. It shows "no entry" mouse icon when dragging text hovering over Google Translate.
- Repeat step 1 to 4 with another website that accepts text input (ie. Google Keep, Evernote and etc).
Expected result:
Able to drag text into Google Translate box, Google Keep, Evernote and etc.
Worked in previous build: Vivaldi 6.5.3189.3 Desktop
-
• [Address bar] Pressing Enter in address bar is slow with large history (VB-99872)
This was fixed, yes, but if I type something in the address bar and press Enter really fast it only searches the first few letters of the text (or just opens the google homepage)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@rpsgc said in Vivaldi 6.5 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3206.33/36:
if I type something in the address bar and press Enter really fast it only searches the first few letters of the text (or just opens the google homepage)
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
Bug report sent: VB-102309
If anyone has this issue, you can "fix" it by disabling Browser history in Drop down menu priority.
-
Thank you! Unfortunately, the ability to open sessions in the same window is still not back. This is the second feature that is in place and works, but I find it inconvenient or impossible to use. The first feature is the ability to translate a page from English when the browser interface language is also English. It just doesn't allow translation and that's it.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Vivaldi Sync: synced tab/window not really reliable Windows Android. Sad. And a reset of synced server data did not help.