🚗The Vivaldi browser is again shown in a car🚗
stardepp Translator
Once again, the Vivaldi Browser is shown and mentioned in a new Mercedes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mpEF26xcHpg
@stardepp, nice find, but, argh, don't use Imgur, because....
stardepp Translator
@Catweazle Blacklight doesn't work and I haven't experienced anything bad with Imgur yet.
@stardepp, maybey an temporal server down, but I've an older screenshot of the result. Half the internet knows it when you visit or use this site.
Because of this since time I use FileCoffee, way better than Imgur, it also admits almost any type of files, not only images, 100%free (optional free account), auto setup file for ShareX (Windows) or MagicCap (Linux, Mac). Made in the EU (Netherland)
Aaron Translator
Hope I can install Vivaldi myself on my next car
@Aaron, if you have an navi with Android its maybe possible.
Aaron Translator
@Catweazle Many cars in China already use the Android system and allow users to install apps themselves.
Next year I will examine the recently launched Ford Ranger, which uses Qualcomm's 8155 chip.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@Aaron
Hello
I would like to send you a private message, but you have disabled this option.
Maybe it's deliberate, or maybe you haven't noticed it yet.
This option is in the default settings.
Settings >Pivacy
.
